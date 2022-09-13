SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900-block North Main Street, 12:13 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1900-block North Main Street, 7:05 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 1:12 a.m.
• Open door, South Main Street, 1:41 a.m.
• Trespass (cold), Schiller Street, 7:50 a.m.
• Lost property, South Main Street, 7:53 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 8:21 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 8:28 a.m.
• Simple assault, East Alger Avenue, 8:54 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Beaver Street, 9:44 a.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 11:16 a.m.
• Battery (cold), Wyoming Avenue, 11:23 a.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Carrington Street, 11:38 a.m.
• Simple assault, Joe Street, 11:40 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 12:43 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:45 p.m.
• Simple assault, Joe Street, 1 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Schiller Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Domestic, Big Horn Avenue, 1:31 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Avoca Avenue, 1:52 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 2:44 p.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 2:59 p.m.
• Simple assault, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:06 p.m.
• Domestic, Olive Street, 3:08 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Sugarland Drive, 3:15 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:22 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Wyoming Avenue, 3:43 p.m.
• Damaged property, Sumner Street, 4:11 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Whittier Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Bowman Avenue, 4:32 p.m.
• Damaged property, Yonkee Avenue, 4:53 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 5:05 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Avoca Place, 5:12 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
• Simple assault, Hill Pond Drive, 5:41 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Carlin Street, 6:37 p.m.
• Domestic, Ridgeway Avenue, 7:07 p.m.
• Domestic, West Fifth Street, 7:29 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 8:22 p.m.
• Agency assist, West Whitney Street, 8:22 p.m.
• DUI, Colorado Street, 8:39 p.m.
• Hit and run, Holloway Avenue, 8:44 p.m.
• Mental subject, North Main Street, 8:55 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Joe Street, 9:31 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Abandoned vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 7:15 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Park Reservoir, 8:42 a.m.
• Welfare check, Highway 14, Banner, 9:45 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Highway 14 and Forest Service 173, 10:34 a.m.
• Juvenile probation, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 1:48 p.m.
• Trespass (cold), Coffeen Avenue, 3:14 p.m.
• Livestock loose, West 17th Street, 6:28 p.m.
• Vandalism (cold), Fort Road, 7:03 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14, Ranchester, 10:51 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Cory Gagner, 43, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Gerald Moore, 58, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 8