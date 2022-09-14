SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Odor investigation, 200 block Grinnell Plaza, 11:46 a.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, 1000 block East Brundage Lane, 5:16 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Incident report, Avoca Place, 12:54 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 1:32 a.m.
• Accident (delayed report), North Main Street, 3:14 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 4:10 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 4:33 a.m.
• Hit and run, West Fifth Street, 5 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:10 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:11 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:11 a.m.
• Lost property, Florence Avenue, 8:13 a.m.
• Animal found, East Burkitt Street, 8:20 a.m.
• Sexual battery, Wyoming Avenue, 9 a.m.
• Damaged property, Avoca Place, 9:49 a.m.
• Careless driver, Sheridan area, 10:11 a.m.
• Vicious dog, Sumner Street, 10:28 a.m.
• Fight, Long Drive, 11:24 a.m.
• Criminal entry, North Main Street, 11:39 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Eighth Street, 11:53 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:02 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 12:19 p.m.
• Careless driver, Long Drive, 12:36 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Works Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Long Drive, 12:43 p.m.
• Careless driver, Big Horn Avenue, 12:57 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 1:39 p.m.
• Hit and run, West 12th Street, 2:08 p.m.
• K-9 request, North Main Street, 2:18 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:39 p.m.
• Custody dispute, South Linden Avenue, 3:41 p.m.
• Harassment, Long Drive, 4:42 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 4:50 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, East Brundage Lane, 5:14 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Dow Street, 5:21 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Creekside Lane, 5:47 p.m.
• Accident (delayed report), North Brooks Street, 5:48 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 6:25 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Broadway Street, 6:26 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Long Drive, 8:19 p.m.
• Shots, Fourth Avenue East, 9:32 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 9:32 p.m.
• Open door, Kendrick Park, 10:32 p.m.
• Warrant service, South Main Street, 10:48 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Animal welfare, Loucks Street, Banner, 10:30 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 1:19 p.m.
• Fraud, Railway Street, Clearmont, 4:29 p.m.
• Damaged property, Loucks Street, Banner, 5:09 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14-16, mile marker 33.39, Clearmont, 6:18 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Highway 14 mile marker 87, Dayton, 8:37 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road and Wolf Creek Road, 8:50 p.m.
• Fire ban violation, Highway 345, Parkman, 10:40 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Welsh Area, 11:06 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Geraldine A. Watkins, 52, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 2