SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Trauma, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:25 a.m.
• Trauma, 600 block Florence Avenue, 10:37 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block Burton Street, 11:29 a.m.
• Standby, 11th and Dana Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
• Trauma, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 5:45 p.m.
• Trauma, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 75, 6:08 p.m.
• Trauma, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 7:32 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Breach of peace, East Sixth Street, 1:14 a.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 2:09 a.m.
• Animal found, Highway 14 eastbound, 8:07 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 8:12 a.m.
• Fire drill, East Woodland Park, 8:26 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:24 a.m.
• Animal found, West 11th Street, 9:26 a.m.
• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fourth Street, 11:26 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Carlin Street, 11:35 a.m.
• Hit and run, South Main Street, 11:37 a.m.
• Welfare check, Townhouse Place, 11:42 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 12:25 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 12:27 p.m.
• Animal injured, Sheridan area, 12:33 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:36 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 12:51 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Lewis Street, 1:10 p.m.
• Animal incident, Holloway Avenue, 1:14 p.m.
• Careless driver, Sheridan area, 1:16 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 2:38 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Big Horn Avenue, 3:39 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Whitney Way, 3:42 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 3:45 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Avoca Avenue, 3:48 p.m.
• Domestic, Gladstone Street, 3:51 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:59 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 5:47 p.m.
• Lost property, North Main Street, 5:48 p.m.
• Accident, Smith Street, 6:54 p.m.
• Welfare check, Marion Street, 6:59 p.m.
• Animal injured, Big Horn Avenue, 7:42 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, North Main Street, 7:54 p.m.
• Careless driver, North Main Street, 8:25 p.m.
• Breach of peace, East Sixth Street, 8:40 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, Thurmond Street, 9:22 p.m.
• Animal incident, Big Horn Avenue, 11:24 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 11:42 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 10:14 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Willow Street, Big Horn, 12:24 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Highway 87 and Big Four Road, Banner, 5:09 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 17, 5:51 p.m.
• Assist agency, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 6:14 p.m.
• Livestock loose, PK Lane and Beckton Road, Wolf, 7 p.m.
• Civil, North Piney Road, Banner, 11:37 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Shannon D. Bargar, 47, Sheridan, DUI, seat belt restraint, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Barbara S. Barnett, 63, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Terence M. Mitchell, 25, Ranchester, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Jonathan D. Poole, 26, Sheridan, driving under suspension, compulsory auto insurance, interference with an officer, possessing with intent to deliver controlled substance, expired registration, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Lindsay N. Voldberg, 36, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Frank J. Watters, 39, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 5
Number of releases for Tuesday: 1