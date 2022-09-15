SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 1:28 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block Poplar Trail, 6:35 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1200 block South Thurmond Street, 7:10 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 12:46 a.m.
• Animal dead, North Main Street, 1 a.m.
• Open container, North Main Street, 1:19 a.m.
• 911 hangup, South Main Street, 2:44 a.m.
• Assist agency, Fourth Avenue East, 7:51 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 11:10 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Taylor Avenue, 11:55 a.m.
• Driver license violation, Broadway Street, 12:01 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Mydland Road, 12:22 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Broadway Street, 12:45 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Decker Road, 1:11 p.m.
• Driver license violation, Eighth Street, 2:12 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Scott Street, 2:59 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Skeels Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Vehicle lockout, Coffeen Avenue, 3:09 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Main Street, 3:11 p.m.
• Custody dispute, South Linden Avenue, 3:43 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 4:01 p.m.
• Damaged property, Dunnuck Street, 4:39 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:39 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:39 p.m.
• Open door, Beaver Street, 5:23 p.m.
• Dispute, West Fifth Street, 7:15 p.m.
• Disturbing the peace, South Connor Street, 8:12 p.m.
• Loud music, South Linden Avenue, 9:03 p.m.
• Theft (cold), North Sheridan Avenue, 9:27 p.m.
• Domestic, Avoca Place, 9:54 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Theft (cold), Allen Avenue, 7:37 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Taylor Avenue and West 16th Street, 10:06 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Riverstone Drive, Ranchester, 12:38 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 1:11 p.m.
• Records only, Decker Road, mile marker 1, 1:11 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Decker Road, mile marker 1, 1:15 p.m.
• Hit and run, Meade Creek Road, mile marker 1.2, 2:08 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Riverstone Road, Ranchester, 2:19 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Brundage Lane, 6:22 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Big Horn Avenue, 8:39 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Casey J. Olson, 25, Sheridan, no tail lights, auto insurance, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Charles E. Sickler, 26, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kyle B. Smith, 32, Sheridan, custody on a warrant or incident (2x), circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 3