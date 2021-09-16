SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 2:34 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, 45 W. 12th Street, 8:30 a.m.
• Medical, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 2, 9:37 a.m.
• Medical, 500 block Meridian Street, 10:03 a.m.
• Medical, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 12:40 p.m.
• Medical, 600 block East Sixth Street, 1:09 p.m.
• Medical, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 3:25 p.m.
• Trauma, 1300 block Pioneer Road, 3:25 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Medical, 50 block Whitney Way, 4:53 p.m.
• Standby, 11th and Dana Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 5:44 p.m.
• Trauma, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 56, 7:19 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 9:18 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 9:34 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:20 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:30 p.m.
• Medical, 1100 block West Tenth Street, 11:41 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 12:15 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 2:59 a.m.
• Test, Huntington Street, 6:33 a.m.
• Accident, West Loucks Street, 7:41 a.m.
• Runaway, East Second Street, 8:19 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, South Thurmond Street, 8:26 a.m.
• Accident, Lewis Street, 9:38 a.m.
• Barking dog, Avon Street, 9:48 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Eastside Second Street, 9:48 a.m.
• Dog at large, Brookie Path, 9:53 a.m.
• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 9:53 a.m.
• Welfare check, Meridian Street, 10:02 a.m.
• Fraud, Strahan Parkway, 10:35 a.m.
• Mental subject, College Meadow Drive, 10:39 a.m.
• Dog at large, Smith Street, 10:54 a.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 10:54 a.m.
• Threats cold, Lewis Street, 11:09 a.m.
• Animal found, West Alger Avenue, 11:17 a.m.
• Animal found, Marion Street, 11:42 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Ridge Road, 12:34 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Brooks Street, 2:24 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 3:13 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 3:15 p.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 3:29 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, Long Drive, 3:31 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 3:39 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Thurmond Street, 3:53 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 4:02 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
• Drug activity, Val Vista Street, 5:22 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 5:37 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, West 14th Street, 5:47 p.m.
• Cat trap, East Ninth Street, 5:52 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Tenth Street, 6:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 6:16 p.m.
• Barking dog, Stonegate Drive, 7:14 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 7:59 p.m.
• Found property, Night Hawk Court, 8:27 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, First Avenue East, 8:45 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Wyoming Avenue, 9 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 9:02 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Alger Avenue, 11:19 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:26 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 11:35 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 12:37 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 1:37 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, Cattail Lane, 7:35 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Metz Road, 12:55 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 westbound; Forest Service Road 185, 2:55 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Beatty Street, Ranchester, 3:33 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, East Sixth Avenue, Dayton, 6:29 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Highway 14A, Dayton, 7:18 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 8:02 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Passaic Road and SR-Buffalo Creek Road, Clearmont, 9:18 p.m.
• Dog bite, Hardin Street, Ranchester, 9:41 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 10:35 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Michael D. Carney, 55, Sheridan, manufacturing/delivering methamphetamine, failure to maintain lane of travel, taking prohibited or controlled substance into jail, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Derrick M. Elkins, 29, Denver, Colorado, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Joshua Folmar, 37, no address reported, breach of peace, interference with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 3
Number of releases for Wednesday: 1