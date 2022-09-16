SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 bock West Eighth Street, 12:46 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 8:30 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:11 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:11 a.m.
• Fight, Omarr Avenue, 1:33 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:42 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Long Drive, 2:45 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Holloway Avenue, 4:22 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 5:45 a.m.
• Fraud, North Heights Avenue, 8:27 a.m.
• Fraud, Dunnuck Street, 10:54 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Sagebrush Drive, 11:33 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:30 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:30 p.m.
• Fraud, Thomas Drive, 1:42 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 1:56 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 2:24 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Marion Street, 3:05 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Works Street, 3:38 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 3:39 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:46 p.m.
• Accident (delayed report), North Main Street, 3:52 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:46 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 4:53 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Skeels Street, 5:01 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Burkitt Street, 6:10 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, West Works Street, 6:24 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:27 p.m.
• Follow up, First Avenue West, 6:35 p.m.
• Public contact, Coffeen Avenue, 7:24 p.m.
• Hit and run, West Fifth Street, 7:50 p.m.
• Juvenile found, South Main Street, 7:57 p.m.
• Citizen flag down, Coffeen Avenue, 8:25 p.m.
• Forgery, North Main Street, 8:43 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:29 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:29 p.m.
• Illegal parking, Big Horn Avenue, 9:58 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:04 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.
• Illegal parking, East Brundage Lane, 11:38 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Welfare check, Bird Farm Road, 8:09 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, East Brundage Lane, 3:33 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• William D. Barrows, 31, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident report, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Joshua D. Clearwater, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Preston M. Doyle, 28, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Scott. J. Kobielusz, 29, Sheridan, reckless driving, criminal entry, elude an officer, misdemeanor theft, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Paul K. Penney, 49, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, driving while under suspension, driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 1