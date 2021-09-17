SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Place Street, 12:35 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Curfew violation, East Works Street, 3:06 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, East Works Street, 3:25 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Illinois Street, 6:50 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Connor Street, 6:59 a.m.
• Barking dog, Marion Street, 7:52 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 7:52 a.m.
• Accident, South Main Street, 8:39 a.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 8:52 a.m.
• Welfare check, Demple Street, 9:05 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 9:58 a.m.
• Barking dog, South Main Street, 10:37 a.m.
• Theft cold, South Brooks Street, 10:41 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:50 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 12:05 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:05 p.m.
• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 12:22 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Burkett Street, 12:30 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Illinois Street, 1:10 p.m.
• Road hazard, Fifth Street, 1:23 p.m.
• Various user permit, Grinnell Plaza, 1:28 p.m.
• Threat, Lewis Street, 1:30 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 2:26 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 2:35 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 3:06 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Thurmond Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Smith Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Fraud, Auction Houses, 3:52 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Linden Avenue, 3:57 p.m.
• Battery, Lewis Street, 3:57 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Lewis Street, 3:58 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Whitney Street, 4:08 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Tschirgi Street, 4:15 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 4:44 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Illinois Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Scott Street, 5:01 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Scott Street, 5:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 5:22 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Westview Drive, 5:22 p.m.
• Accident delayed, North Main Street, 6:09 p.m.
• Found property, Grinnell Plaza, 6:26 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:37 p.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 7:17 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Custer Street, 7:25 p.m.
• Hit and run, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:11 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 10:36 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Death investigation, Kroe Lane, 7:20 a.m.
• Vicious dog, Smith Street, Dayton, 7:51 a.m.
• Records only, Westview Drive, 2:56 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Ridge Road, 11 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Marie A. Legerrata, 42, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/liquid form, possession controlled substance/pill or capsule, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Zachary N. Standard, 20, Encampment, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 0
Number of releases for Thursday: 5