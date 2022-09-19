SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block South Sheridan Avenue, 9:54 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 11:08 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 500 block Brookie Path, 6:05 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 10:37 a.m.
• EMS (canceled), 800 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:40 p.m.
• EMS (canceled), 2200 block West Fifth Street, 4:22 p.m.
• Primary medical, 100 block Rice Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Activated smoke alarm, 500 block Huntington Street, 6:53 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 9:35 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 12:25 a.m.
• RMA assist, 70 block West 10th Street, 7:21 a.m.
• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 7:39 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 7:48 a.m.
• Hazmat (cooking oil spill), 100 block North Brooks Street, 8:18 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 1:07 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
•
Saturday
•
Sunday
•
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Pursuit/eluding, Big Horn Avenue, 12:11 a.m.
• Accident (delayed), Long Drive, 7:51 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Fifth Street, 8:12 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:48 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Works Street, 8:51 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:25 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Meridian Street, 9:45 a.m.
• Barking dog, West Fifth Street, 10:03 a.m.
• Cat trap, East Sixth Street, 10:05 a.m.
• Damaged property, Odell Court, 10:48 a.m.
• Fraud, Dunnuck Street, 11:20 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Sexual battery (cold), Dome Loop Drive, 1:23 p.m.
• Animal injured, Fifth Street, 1:38 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 1:57 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 2:24 p.m.
• Welfare check, Smith Street, 2:26 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 3:25 p.m.
• Threats (cold), Grinnell Plaza, 4:03 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 4:29 p.m.
• Accident, Spaulding Street, 5:03 p.m.
• Custody dispute, West 12th Street, 5:04 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Parker Avenue, 5:25 p.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 5:56 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Brundage Lance, 7:13 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Grinnell Plaza, 7:36 p.m.
• Bar check, Grinnell Plaza, 7:58 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:04 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East College Avenue, 9:06 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Avoca Court, 9:20 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 9:47 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Willow Trail, 9:57 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:23 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:24 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:24 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 10:33 p.m.
• DUI (citizen report), North Main Street, 11:17 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 11:24 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:13 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:13 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:14 a.m.
• Curfew violation, North Main Street, 12:30 a.m.
• Open door, Broadway Street, 1:38 a.m.
• DUI (citizen report), North Main Street, 2:45 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Works Street, 9:15 a.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 10:33 a.m.
• Trespass (cold), Thomas Drive, 12:26 p.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 12:38 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:53 p.m.
• Assist agency, Omarr Avenue, 1:24 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:33 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Omarr Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Parker Avenue, 6:26 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, 11th Street, 6:36 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Alger Avenue, 6:39 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 6:56 p.m.
• Criminal entry, South Canby Street, 7:18 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 8:59 p.m.
• DUS, North Main Street, 9:26 p.m.
• Driver license violation, North Main Street, 10:36 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, College, 10:45 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Loucks Street, 10:47 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:58 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:58 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:58 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:24 a.m.
• Medical, Strahan parkway, 12:25 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:25 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 1 a.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:21 a.m.
• Dispute, North Main Street, 2:17 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Brundage Street, 2:27 a.m.
• Animal incident, Clarendon Avenue, 7:47 a.m.
• Vandalism (cold), North Brooks Street, 8 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Works Street, 9:32 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Thurmond Street, 9:55 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 10:22 a.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 10:48 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Parker Avenue, 11:36 a.m.
• Drug activity, Strahan Parkway, 12:27 p.m.
• Dispute, Val Vista Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 3:44 p.m.
• Minor in possession of tobacco, Strahan Parkway, 4:26 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 4:59 p.m.
• Drug paraphernalia, Coffeen Avenue, 6:08 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 6:08 p.m.
• Barking dog, Fort Road, 6:56 p.m.
• Threats (cold), Thomas Drive, 7:42 p.m.
• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 7:52 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Illinois Street, 8:19 p.m.
• Battery (cold), Coffeen Avenue, 9:05 p.m.
• Barking dog, Mydland Road, 11:27 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
•
Saturday
•
Sunday
•
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
•
Saturday
•
Sunday
•
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count:
Female inmate count:
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count):
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count):
Number of book-ins for the weekend:
Number of releases for the weekend:
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: