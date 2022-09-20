SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Marion Street, 1:39 a.m.
• RMA assist, 50 block Indian Paintbrush Drive, 4:15 a.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block West Burrows Street, 5:47 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 900 block Illinois Street, 7:03 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1200 block Gladstone Street, 9:52 a.m.
• Smoldering tree, 400 block West Works Street, 1:16 p.m.
• RMA assist, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 5:41 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 10:17 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Drug activity, Avoca Place, 12:06 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:32 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Fifth Street, 2:40 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 5:05 a.m.
• Parking complaint, O'Dell Court, 7:17 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, O'Dell Court, 7:23 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 8:34 a.m.
• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 9:01 a.m.
• Mental subject, Long Drive, 9:44 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Lincoln Drive, 10:39 a.m.
• Cat trap, East Sixth Street, 10:56 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 11:03 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Decker Road, 11:37 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 12:11 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 12:56 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Fifth Street, 1:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, Val Vista Street, 1:20 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:38 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Michael Drive, 1:51 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 1:53 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:20 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen AVenue, 2:31 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Works Street, 3:01 p.m.
• Accident, Martin Avenue, 3:05 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Val Vista Street, 3:46 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Mydland Road, 3:58 p.m.
• Panhandling, East Brundage Lane, 4:04 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:28 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:34 p.m.
• Warrant service, South Linden Avenue, 6:44 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Delphi Avenue, 7:19 p.m.
• Mental subject, Long Drive, 7:41 p.m.
• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 8:02 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Whitney Way, 8:04 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 8:19 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Alger Avenue, 9:33 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Terra Avenue, 10:50 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Avoca Place, 11:21 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 15, 7:20 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Main Street, Big Horn, 10:44 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 4:33 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Decker Road, mile marker 13, 7:45 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Monarch walk-in area, Ranchester, 8:30 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 8:48 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 9:03 p.m.
Saturday
• Medical, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 1, Parkman, 2:08 p.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 14-16, Clearmont, 3:29 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 343, mile marker 3, Dayton, 5:50 p.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 14-16, Clearmont, 6:09 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 7:56 p.m.
Sunday
• 911 hangup unknown, Woodrock Road, Dayton, 5:37 a.m.
• Battery, Coffeen Avenue, 5:44 p.m.
• Burglary, Allen Avenue, 7:28 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Barker Road and Five Mile Road, Parkman, 8:20 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 9:24 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Skeels Street, 9:30 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Metz Road and Big Horn Avenue, 10:52 p.m.
Monday
• Traffic stop, Beckton Road, mile marker 6, 7:38 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Water Street, Clearmont, 10:25 a.m.
• Accident, Red Grade Road, 11:47 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 12:45 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Foothill Drive, 4:39 p.m.
• Family fight, Trail West Circle, Ranchester, 10:18 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Highway 14 west, mile marker 17, 10:19 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday-Sunday
• Unavailable
Monday
• Stephen L. Ballard, 57, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brian Eguade, 38, Rock Springs, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Keegan Marshall, 32, Gillette, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 2