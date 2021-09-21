Sheriff's office summer stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 6:48 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block East Woodland Park Road, 11:28 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 5:16 p.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Dunnuck Street, 10:26 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Harassment, Avoca Place, 2:59 a.m.

• Curfew violation, Avoca Court, 3:25 a.m.

• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 7:54 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Wyoming Avenue, 7:59 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 8:13 a.m.

• Accident, Sibley Circle, 8:20 a.m.

• Fraud, Big Horn Avenue, 8:44 a.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:48 a.m.

• Hit and run, East Second Street, 9:14 a.m.

• Dog at large, Holmes Avenue, 9:52 a.m.

• Animal incident, Avoca Avenue, 10:04 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Avon Street, 10:09 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Papago Drive, 10:32 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Industrial Drive, 10:56 a.m.

• Theft cold, Bungalow Village Lane, 11:48 a.m.

• Lost property, North Main Street, 12:33 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:26 p.m.

• Found property, Sheridan area, 1:34 p.m.

• Threats cold, Third Avenue East, 2:04 p.m.

• Dog at large, Brookie Path, 2:20 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:32 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:32 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 2:49 p.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 3:11 p.m.

• Threats cold, Lewis Street, 3:31 p.m.

• Family dispute, West Brundage Street, 4:25 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, Sheridan Avenue, 4:52 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:55 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:55 p.m.

• Trespass cold, West Loucks Street, 5:06 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 5:22 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 5:23 p.m.

• Barking dog, West Whitney Street, 5:30 p.m.

• Harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:11 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Wyoming Avenue, 7:16 p.m.

• Driver license violation, Coffeen Avenue, 8:31 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:35 p.m.

• Civil standby, Taylor Avenue, 10:06 p.m.

• Medical, Dunnuck Street, 10:21 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Sex battery cold, Highland Avenue, 8:21 a.m.

• Attempt to locate, Beckton Street, Dayton, 9:42 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Railway Street, Arvada, 4:18 p.m.

• Drug other, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 5:12 p.m.

• Runaway, Maxine Place, 5:35 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 15, Clearmont, 7:37 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, Meade Avenue, Clearmont, 9:03 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Phillip A. McCallister, 23, Big Horn, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 53

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for Monday: 1

Number of releases for Monday: 9

Tags

Recommended for you