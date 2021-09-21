SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 6:48 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block East Woodland Park Road, 11:28 a.m.
• RMA assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 5:16 p.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block Dunnuck Street, 10:26 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Harassment, Avoca Place, 2:59 a.m.
• Curfew violation, Avoca Court, 3:25 a.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 7:54 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Wyoming Avenue, 7:59 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 8:13 a.m.
• Accident, Sibley Circle, 8:20 a.m.
• Fraud, Big Horn Avenue, 8:44 a.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:48 a.m.
• Hit and run, East Second Street, 9:14 a.m.
• Dog at large, Holmes Avenue, 9:52 a.m.
• Animal incident, Avoca Avenue, 10:04 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Avon Street, 10:09 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Papago Drive, 10:32 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Industrial Drive, 10:56 a.m.
• Theft cold, Bungalow Village Lane, 11:48 a.m.
• Lost property, North Main Street, 12:33 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
• Found property, Sheridan area, 1:34 p.m.
• Threats cold, Third Avenue East, 2:04 p.m.
• Dog at large, Brookie Path, 2:20 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:32 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 2:49 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 3:11 p.m.
• Threats cold, Lewis Street, 3:31 p.m.
• Family dispute, West Brundage Street, 4:25 p.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, Sheridan Avenue, 4:52 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:55 p.m.
• Trespass cold, West Loucks Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 5:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 5:23 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Whitney Street, 5:30 p.m.
• Harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:11 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Wyoming Avenue, 7:16 p.m.
• Driver license violation, Coffeen Avenue, 8:31 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:35 p.m.
• Civil standby, Taylor Avenue, 10:06 p.m.
• Medical, Dunnuck Street, 10:21 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Sex battery cold, Highland Avenue, 8:21 a.m.
• Attempt to locate, Beckton Street, Dayton, 9:42 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Railway Street, Arvada, 4:18 p.m.
• Drug other, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 5:12 p.m.
• Runaway, Maxine Place, 5:35 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 15, Clearmont, 7:37 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Meade Avenue, Clearmont, 9:03 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Phillip A. McCallister, 23, Big Horn, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Monday: 1
Number of releases for Monday: 9