Sheriff's office summer stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue and Coffeen Avenue, 1:09 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block Whitney Way, 6:24 p.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block Pheasant Place, 11:32 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, 100 block West Sixth Street, 6:51 a.m.

• Medical, 1000 block East Woodland Park, 11:28 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, Medical, 1:13 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block Burton Street, 2 p.m.

• Medical, 2100 block North Main Street, 5:16 p.m.

• Trauma, 700 block Huntington Street, 8:59 p.m.

• Medical, 800 block Dunnuck Street, 10:21 p.m.

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:27 a.m.

• Fraud, South Canby Street, 5:41 a.m.

• Burglary cold, North Main Street, 7:05 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, North Main Street, 7:42 a.m.

• Burglary cold, North Main Street, 7:46 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:12 a.m.

• Barking dog, Avon Street, 8:26 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Whitney Way, 8:49 a.m.

• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 8:53 a.m.

• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 9:17 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Sixth Street, 9:47 a.m.

• Trespass warning, North Jefferson Street, 10:21 a.m.

• Found property, First West Parkway, 10:52 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Lewis Street, 10:55 a.m.

• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 10:59 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 11:40 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East 14th Street, 12:10 p.m.

• Drug activity, Industrial Road, 12:34 p.m.

• Dispute all other, West Alger Avenue, 1:06 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, Sheridan Avenue and Coffeen Avenue, 1:09 p.m.

• Animal found, West Eighth Street, 1:31 p.m.

• Found property, West Works Street, 1:45 p.m.

• Traffic control, Sheridan area, 1:48 p.m.

• Animal incident, N B Avenue, 1:55 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:57 p.m.

• Warrant service, Illinois Street, 2:24 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 2:45 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 3:50 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 4 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan Avenue, 4:05 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, Highland Avenue, 5:09 p.m. 

• Animal incident, Dunnuck Street, 6:06 p.m.

• Drug other, North Jefferson Street, 6:22 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Meadow Drive, 7:57 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 8:16 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 9:05 p.m.

• Warrant service, Marion Street, 10:06 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:24 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:58 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:13 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious circumstance, Jolovich Drive, Dayton, 1:30 a.m.

• Juvenile found, Fort Road and Dana Avenue, 9:16 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Woodchuck Pass and Red Grade Road, 9:20 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Roberts Drive, 11:41 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 12:46 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 1:04 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 37, Banner, 4:34 p.m.

• Domestic, Absaraka Street, 8:05 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Judson A. Barney, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• David R. Garcia, 66, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Sara J. Nelson, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brent W. Todd, 43, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 59

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 4

Number of releases for Tuesday: 2

Tags

Recommended for you