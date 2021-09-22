SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue and Coffeen Avenue, 1:09 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block Whitney Way, 6:24 p.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block Pheasant Place, 11:32 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Medical, 100 block West Sixth Street, 6:51 a.m.
• Medical, 1000 block East Woodland Park, 11:28 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, Medical, 1:13 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block Burton Street, 2 p.m.
• Medical, 2100 block North Main Street, 5:16 p.m.
• Trauma, 700 block Huntington Street, 8:59 p.m.
• Medical, 800 block Dunnuck Street, 10:21 p.m.
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:27 a.m.
• Fraud, South Canby Street, 5:41 a.m.
• Burglary cold, North Main Street, 7:05 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, North Main Street, 7:42 a.m.
• Burglary cold, North Main Street, 7:46 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:12 a.m.
• Barking dog, Avon Street, 8:26 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Whitney Way, 8:49 a.m.
• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 8:53 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 9:17 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Sixth Street, 9:47 a.m.
• Trespass warning, North Jefferson Street, 10:21 a.m.
• Found property, First West Parkway, 10:52 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Lewis Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 10:59 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 11:40 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East 14th Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Drug activity, Industrial Road, 12:34 p.m.
• Dispute all other, West Alger Avenue, 1:06 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Sheridan Avenue and Coffeen Avenue, 1:09 p.m.
• Animal found, West Eighth Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Found property, West Works Street, 1:45 p.m.
• Traffic control, Sheridan area, 1:48 p.m.
• Animal incident, N B Avenue, 1:55 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:57 p.m.
• Warrant service, Illinois Street, 2:24 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 2:45 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 3:50 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 4 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan Avenue, 4:05 p.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, Highland Avenue, 5:09 p.m.
• Animal incident, Dunnuck Street, 6:06 p.m.
• Drug other, North Jefferson Street, 6:22 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Meadow Drive, 7:57 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 8:16 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 9:05 p.m.
• Warrant service, Marion Street, 10:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:24 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:58 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:13 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious circumstance, Jolovich Drive, Dayton, 1:30 a.m.
• Juvenile found, Fort Road and Dana Avenue, 9:16 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Woodchuck Pass and Red Grade Road, 9:20 a.m.
• Accident delayed, Roberts Drive, 11:41 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 12:46 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 1:04 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 37, Banner, 4:34 p.m.
• Domestic, Absaraka Street, 8:05 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Judson A. Barney, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• David R. Garcia, 66, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Sara J. Nelson, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brent W. Todd, 43, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 59
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 4
Number of releases for Tuesday: 2