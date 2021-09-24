Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 900 block Sixth Avenue East, 11:44 a.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block East Third Street, 3:10 p.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block West Fifth Street, 3:54 p.m.

   

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Warrant service, Park Street, 12:18 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 12:32 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 1:26 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:28 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Long Drive, 5:05 a.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 6:52 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:26 a.m.

• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 8:54 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Bowman Avenue, 9:14 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:17 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:18 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Carrington Street, 9:28 a.m.

• Phone harassment, East Ninth Street, 9:52 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:30 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Holloway Avenue, 10:39 a.m.

• Family dispute, South Water Street, 11 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Colorado Street, 12:11 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 12:26 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Loucks Street, 12:58 p.m.

• Runaway, Strahan Parkway, 1:06 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Broadway Street, 2:12 p.m.

• Dog bite, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:20 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 3:25 p.m.

• Damaged property, Lewis Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Jefferson Street, 3:52 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:53 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Broadway Street, 4:04 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Park, 4:30 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:45 p.m.

• Fraud, Olympus Drive, 4:48 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:51 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:20 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 6:30 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Hill Pond Drive, 7:08 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 7:23 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 8:04 p.m.

• Welfare check, Delphi Avenue, 8:27 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 8:36 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Lincoln Drive, 8:39 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Birch Street, 8:59 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Minor in possession, Meade Avenue, Clearmont, 8:44 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Highway 335 and Highway 87, 12:22 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 12:32 p.m.

• Assist agency, Wild Rose Lane, 4:03 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 8:54 p.m.

• Animal incident, Holloway Avenue, 9:32 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Kyle A. Amiotte, 45, Wall, South Dakota, no valid drivers license, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• William A. King Jr., 50, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Shawn N. Russell, 35, Sheridan, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Shawn R. Sbiegay, 54, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Mindy Schwartz, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 56

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2 

Number of book-ins for Thursday: 5

Number of releases for Thursday: 2

