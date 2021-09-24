SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 900 block Sixth Avenue East, 11:44 a.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block East Third Street, 3:10 p.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block West Fifth Street, 3:54 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Warrant service, Park Street, 12:18 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 12:32 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 1:26 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:28 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Long Drive, 5:05 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 6:52 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:26 a.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 8:54 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Bowman Avenue, 9:14 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:17 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:18 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Carrington Street, 9:28 a.m.
• Phone harassment, East Ninth Street, 9:52 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:30 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Holloway Avenue, 10:39 a.m.
• Family dispute, South Water Street, 11 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Colorado Street, 12:11 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 12:26 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Loucks Street, 12:58 p.m.
• Runaway, Strahan Parkway, 1:06 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Broadway Street, 2:12 p.m.
• Dog bite, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:20 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 3:25 p.m.
• Damaged property, Lewis Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Jefferson Street, 3:52 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:53 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Broadway Street, 4:04 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Park, 4:30 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:45 p.m.
• Fraud, Olympus Drive, 4:48 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:51 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:20 p.m.
• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 6:30 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Hill Pond Drive, 7:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 7:23 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 8:04 p.m.
• Welfare check, Delphi Avenue, 8:27 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 8:36 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Lincoln Drive, 8:39 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Birch Street, 8:59 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Minor in possession, Meade Avenue, Clearmont, 8:44 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Highway 335 and Highway 87, 12:22 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 12:32 p.m.
• Assist agency, Wild Rose Lane, 4:03 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 8:54 p.m.
• Animal incident, Holloway Avenue, 9:32 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Kyle A. Amiotte, 45, Wall, South Dakota, no valid drivers license, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• William A. King Jr., 50, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Shawn N. Russell, 35, Sheridan, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Shawn R. Sbiegay, 54, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Mindy Schwartz, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 5
Number of releases for Thursday: 2