SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Accident, Eighth Street and main Street, 4:42 p.m.
Saturday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block Sagebrush Drive, 4:42 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 6:18 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 1900 block North Main Street, 7:03 p.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:44 p.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:50 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:24 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Sheridan area, 12:38 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:37 a.m.
• Medical, West 11th Street, 6:57 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 7:56 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 8 a.m.
• Cat violation, Sugarland Drive, 8:25 a.m.
• Dispute all other, West 17th Street, 8:46 a.m.
• Barking dog, Lewis Street, 8:47 a.m.
• Threats cold, Lewis Street, 9:19 a.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 10:14 a.m.
• Found property, Grinnell Plaza, 10:20 a.m.
• Warrant service, Kurtz Drive, 10:53 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:12 p.m.
• Careless driver, Val Vista Street, 12:22 p.m.
• Registration violation, West Fifth Street, 1:25 p.m.
• Fire drill, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:27 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Main Street, 1:57 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 2:06 p.m.
• Domestic, Avoca Place, 2:40 p.m.
• Custody dispute, North Heights Drive, 3:11 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:29 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarview Drive, 4:13 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 4:18 p.m.
• Accident delayed, East Brundage Street, 4:31 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:39 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Eighth Street, 4:42 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Frank Street, 4:58 p.m.
• Death investigation, Thomas Drive, 5:17 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 5:23 p.m.
• Disturbing the peace, Kurtz Drive, 6:13 p.m.
• Domestic, Birch Street, 6:38 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Ninth Street, 8:10 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:46 p.m.
• Public intoxication, East Brundage lane, 11:18 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Whitney Way, 11:24 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:29 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:30 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:30 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Sheridan Avenue, 1 a.m.
• DUI, West Eighth Street, 1:23 a.m.
• Various use permit, Park, 6:01 a.m.
• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:04 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Highland Avenue, 11:24 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:48 a.m.
• Harassment, West Alger Avenue, 12:16 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, East Heald Street, 12:42 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 12:51 p.m.
• Found property, Gladstone Street, 2:56 p.m.
• Dispute all other, South Carrington Street, 5:16 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, East Fifth Street, 6:35 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Carrington Street, 7:09 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Main Street, 8:11 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Airport Road, 9:14 p.m.
• Civil standby, Gladstone Street, 9:14 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Brooks Street, 10 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Big Horn Avenue, 10:17 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Badger Street, 10:22 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.
• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 11:03 p.m.
Sunday
• Curfew violation, West Fifth Street, 12:29 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 6:11 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Main Street, 6:55 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Airport Road, 7:25 a.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 10:44 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Whitney Way, 11:07 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Animal found, East Sixth Street, 11:57 a.m.
• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 12:32 p.m.
• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:18 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Brundage Street, 1:45 p.m.
• Test, West 12th Street, 1:51 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, South Carrington Street, 3:09 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 3:25 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 4:07 p.m.
• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 5:35 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Creekside Lane, 6:46 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main street, 6:50 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 9:06 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Victoria Street, 9:42 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Dry Ranch Road, 9:49 p.m.
• Assist agency, Avoca Avenue, 10:32 p.m.
• Runaway, South Main Street, 11:15 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Dispute all other, West 17th Street, 8:46 a.m.
• Medical, Walt Drive, 9:08 a.m.
• Domestic, Avoca Place, 2:40 p.m.
• Assist agency, Avoca Place, 3:01 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Tongue Canyon Road and River Road, Dayton, 6:30 p.m.
• Open door, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 8:15 p.m.
• Accident unknown, East Ridge Road, mile marker 1.5, 10:13 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 339, Ranchester, 1:22 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 7:20 a.m.
• 911 hang-up unknown, Red Barn Road, 10:44 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 9, Ranchester, 11:21 a.m.
• Found property, West Brundage Lane, 3:02 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Bowman Avenue, 6:10 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Third Avenue, Dayton, 6:31 p.m.
• Welfare check, Lariat Drive, Parkman, 7:13 p.m.
• Assist agency, Tongue River Reservoir, Decker, Montana, 7:47 p.m.
• Missing person, Smith Creek Drive, Dayton, 8:36 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Fawn Trail, Banner, 9:21 p.m.
• Adult abuse/neglect, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday
• Civil standby, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 7:38 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 12:03 p.m.
• Domestic disturbance, Bridge Street, Dayton, 12:50 p.m.
• Domestic, Parker Avenue, 4:47 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Dominique A. Griffin, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Richard E. Scott, 70, Dayton, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Trina J. Smith, 44, Sheridan, driving against traffic, DUI, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Clay W. Cain, 39, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, destruction of property, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Mindy Schwartz, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 2
Number of releases for the weekend: 6
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 3