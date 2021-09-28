SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 9:58 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Semi-truck fire, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 27, 8:30 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday
• Trauma, Sheridan area, 12:39 a.m.
• Trauma, 100 block Landon Lane, 5:09 a.m.
• Medical, 700 block West 15th Street, no time reported.
• Medical, 300 block West Works Street, 6:35 a.m.
• Trauma, 100 block West 11th Street, 6:57 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block Walt Drive, 9:08 a.m.
• Trauma, 1900 block Papago Drive, 10:42 a.m.
• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson, 11:04 a.m.
• Standby, 100 block Eagle Drive, 11:06 a.m.
• Medical, 600 block East Sixth Street, 1:20 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street and Eighth Street, 2:46 p.m.
• Trauma, 1400 block Thomas Drive, 4:34 p.m.
• Standby, 100 block Industrial Lane, 5:30 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6 p.m.
• Trauma, 1700 block Victoria Street, 8:43 p.m.
Saturday
• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 1:43 a.m.
• Medical, 1700 block Sagebrush Drive, 4:43 a.m.
• Medical, 500 block Carlin Street, 5:27 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:45 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:55 a.m.
• Trauma, 1800 block Victoria Street, 9 a.m.
• Medical, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 11:59 a.m.
• Trauma, 100 block Industrial Lane, 2:10 p.m.
• Medical, 400 block Avoca Lane, 3:03 p.m.
• Medical, 1700 block Victoria Street, 5 p.m.
• Medical, 1100 block East Fourth Avenue, 6:14 p.m.
• Standby, 69 Industrial Lane, 6:15 p.m.
• Trauma, 100 block Industrial Lane, 7:10 p.m.
• Trauma, 100 block Industrial Lane, 7:10 p.m.
• Medical, Tongue River Reservoir, Decker, Montana, 7:47 p.m.
• Trauma, 1800 block South Thurmond Street, 9:05 p.m.
• Trauma, 800 block South Thurmond Street, 10:36 p.m.
Sunday - Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Driver license violation, Coffeen Avenue, 5:21 a.m.
• Found property, West Alger Street, 7:15 a.m.
• Violation restraining order, Park Street, 8 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:48 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Dow Street, 8:58 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 10:12 a.m.
• Cat trap, Lookout Point Drive, 10:17 a.m.
• Shoplifting, East Brundage Lane, 10:17 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 11:08 a.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 11:18 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 11:23 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Sugarland Drive, 11:35 a.m.
• Fraud, Gladstone Street, 11:39 a.m.
• Welfare check, Dana Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Fort Road, 12:49 p.m.
• Harassment, Terra Avenue, 1:15 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Quail Court, 1:27 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East Loucks Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Woodland Park, 1:58 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:10 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:10 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:11 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:16 p.m.
• Prostitution, East Fifth Street, 2:38 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 4:30 p.m.
• Cat violation, North Main Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Bender Lane, 6 p.m.
• Animal found, East Woodland Park, 6:51 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Linden Avenue, 7:19 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 7:50 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Fifth Street, 9:26 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Avoca Avenue, 9:27 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 10:08 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Gould Street, 11:18 p.m.
• Hit and run, Big Horn Avenue, 11:53 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Runaway, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 4:57 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, Betty Street, Ranchester, 5:46 a.m.
• Theft cold, North Piney Road, Banner, 6 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 westbound, mile marker 29, 8:59 p.m.
• Assist agency, Dunnuck Street, 9:26 p.m.
• Assist agency, Dunnuck Street, 10:40 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Michelle M. Fiedor, 58, Sheridan, DUI, no valid drivers license, theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Trace R. Koetting, 21, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sean O. Severs, 29, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Monday: 3
Number of releases for Monday: 4