SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
•
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
•
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Sunday
• Trauma, 100 block West 11th Street, 12:51 a.m.
• Medical, 1600 block Pennsylvania Avenue, 2:13 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block North Main Street, 6:22 a.m.
• Medical, 2300 block Aspen Grove Drive, 8:39 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9:48 a.m.
• Standby, 1700 block Victoria Street, 9:55 a.m.
• Trauma, 200 block Smith Street, 11:59 a.m.
• Medical, 1200 block East Second Street, Casper, 1:13 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Trauma, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 2:37 p.m.
• Medical, 600 block East Sixth Street, 4:16 p.m.
• Trauma, 600 bock East Sixth Street, 7:38 p.m.
• Medical, 600 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:50 p.m.
• Medical, 2100 block North Main Street, 8:32 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9:58 p.m.
Monday
• Trauma, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 1:03 a.m.
• Trauma, 800 block Olympus Drive, 11:14 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:46 a.m.
• Trauma, 1500 block East Fifth Street, 1:14 p.m.
• Medical, 800 block East Clarendon Avenue, 1:17 p.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Avon Street, 2 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:15 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:42 p.m.
• Standby, Interstate 90 westbound, 8:31 p.m.
• Trauma, 900 block Dunnuck Street, 9:50 p.m.
• Trauma, 1400 block North Main Street, 10:13 p.m.
Tuesday
•
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
•
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
•
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
•
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count:
Female inmate count:
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count):
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count):
Number of book-ins for Tuesday:
Number of releases for Tuesday: