SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Fire alarm system malfunction, 1800 block Sugarland Drive, 11:18 a.m.
• Accident and damaged fire hydrant, 2300 block North Main Street, 12:34 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Citizen assist, Beaver Street, 12:03 a.m.
• Test, Huntington Street, 6:03 a.m.
• Various use permit, North Main Street, 6:20 a.m.
• Various use permit, Grinnell Plaza, 6:22 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Kentucky Avenue, 7:15 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Fifth Street, 7:44 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:12 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:12 a.m.
• Gas theft, North Main Street, 8:22 a.m.
• Animal incident, West 12th Street, 8:36 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 8:49 a.m.
• Dog at large, Kendrick Park, 9:04 a.m.
• Cat trap, Taylor Avenue, 9:44 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 11th Street, 10:03 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 10:11 a.m.
• Dog at large, Bowman Avenue, 10:23 a.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 10:31 a.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 11 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:19 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 11:47 a.m.
• Fraud, West Fifth Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, North Main Street, 12:21 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West 10th Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Birch Street, 12:32 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Warren Avenue, 12:45 p.m.
• 911 hang-up unknown, Falcon Ridge Drive, 12:52 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East Brundage Lane, 2:01 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Long Drive, 2:03 p.m.
• Crime stopper, Sheridan area, 2:10 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Lincoln Drive, 2:22 p.m.
• Child abuse cold, Long Drive, 2:23 p.m.
• Welfare check, Strahan Parkway, 2:54 p.m.
• Burglary cold, Fourth Avenue East, 3:28 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:43 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Found property, Broadway Street, 3:45 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:08 p.m.
• Damaged property, East Works Street, 4:29 p.m.
• Found property, Eighth Street, 4:36 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Big Horn Avenue, 5:46 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, West 12th Street, 6:09 p.m.
• Threat, Taylor Avenue, 6:20 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Gould Street, 6:30 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Gladstone Street, 7:55 p.m.
• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 11:47 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Neighborhood dispute, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 2:20 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 6:58 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 12:42 p.m.
• Welfare check, Highway 345, Ranchester, 1:13 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 4:06 p.m.
• Theft cold, Railway Street, Clearmont, 7:47 a.m.
• Threats cold, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 9:47 a.m.
• Assist agency, Railway Street, Ranchester, 11:08 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 11:26 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Highway 335, 1:05 p.m.
• Found property, Big Horn National Forest, 3:47 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 7:59 p.m.
• Noise complaint, H Street, Ranchester, 8:04 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Darrell T. Werner, 66, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 17
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 1
Number of releases for Thursday: 3