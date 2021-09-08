Sheriff's office summer stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 8:09 p.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block North Main Street, 11:22 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

•  

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Accident with injuries, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 13, Ranchester, 6:17 a.m.

• Traffic stop, Halfway Lane and Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 8:17 a.m.

• Dog violation, Swaim Road, 8:50 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West 17th Street, 10:11 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:07 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 9:13 p.m.

• Medical, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 9:36 p.m.

• Assist agency, Wyoming Avenue, 11:19 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Kayla Albertson, 25, Sheridan, interference with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Preston D. House, 22, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD

• Kyle E. Pilkington, 30, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 56

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 3

Number of releases for Tuesday: 4

Tags

Recommended for you