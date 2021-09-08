SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 8:09 p.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block North Main Street, 11:22 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Accident with injuries, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 13, Ranchester, 6:17 a.m.
• Traffic stop, Halfway Lane and Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 8:17 a.m.
• Dog violation, Swaim Road, 8:50 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West 17th Street, 10:11 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:07 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 9:13 p.m.
• Medical, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 9:36 p.m.
• Assist agency, Wyoming Avenue, 11:19 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Kayla Albertson, 25, Sheridan, interference with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Preston D. House, 22, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD
• Kyle E. Pilkington, 30, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 3
Number of releases for Tuesday: 4