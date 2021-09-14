Sheriff's office summer stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Smoke investigation, 600 block Long Drive, 2:44 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported. 

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available at press time. 

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

•  Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:40 a.m.

•  Disorderly conduct, North Main Street, 1:15 a.m.

•  Domestic, Mydland Road, 1:24 a.m.

•  Alarm; burglar, Riverside Street, 3:31 a.m.

•  Animal found, North Sheridan Avenue, 7:23 a.m.

•  Weed violation, East Seventh Street, 8:14 a.m.

•  Minor in possession,, Long Drive, 9:30 a.m.

•  Found property, Fifth Street, 11:10 a.m.

•  Parking complaint, Terra Avenue, 12:14 p.m.

•  Found property, North Main Street, 1:04 p.m.

•  Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 1:19 p.m.

•  Welfare check, Avon Street, 1:31 p.m.

•  Theft from vehicle, South Main Street, 1:35 p.m.

•  Barking dog, Avoca Court, 1:40 p.m.

•  Accident, Works Street, 2:41 p.m.

•  Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Avenue, 3:37 p.m.

•  Minor in possession, Long Drive, 3:44 p.m.

•  Accident, North Main Street, 4:10 p.m.

•  Warrant service, Strahan Parkway, 4:14 p.m.

•  Threats; cold, East Sixth Street, 4:53 p.m.

•   Accident, North Jefferson Street, 5:21 p.m.

•  Harassment, North Jefferson Street, 5:31 p.m.

•  Suspicious person, West 14th Street, 6:28 p.m.

•  Family dispute, Avoca Place, 6:31 p.m.

•  Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 6:50 p.m.

•  Dog at large, Vale Avenue, 10:02 p.m.

•  Found property, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:04 p.m.

•  Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:19 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Domestic, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 2:03 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Big Horn Avenue, 3:50 a.m.

• Welfare check, Lodore Avenue, Banner, 7:56 a.m.

• Fraud, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 10:27 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Parker Avenue, 5:01 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Green Meadows Drive, 6:09 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Connor Battlefield, Ranchester, 6:59 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Alannah M. BlackWolf, 20, Lame Deer, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, minor attempt to purchase alcohol, circuit court, arrested by SPD

•  Jeremiah C. Grove, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 53

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

Tags

Recommended for you