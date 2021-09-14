SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Smoke investigation, 600 block Long Drive, 2:44 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:40 a.m.
• Disorderly conduct, North Main Street, 1:15 a.m.
• Domestic, Mydland Road, 1:24 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Riverside Street, 3:31 a.m.
• Animal found, North Sheridan Avenue, 7:23 a.m.
• Weed violation, East Seventh Street, 8:14 a.m.
• Minor in possession,, Long Drive, 9:30 a.m.
• Found property, Fifth Street, 11:10 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Terra Avenue, 12:14 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 1:04 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 1:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avon Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, South Main Street, 1:35 p.m.
• Barking dog, Avoca Court, 1:40 p.m.
• Accident, Works Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 3:44 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 4:10 p.m.
• Warrant service, Strahan Parkway, 4:14 p.m.
• Threats; cold, East Sixth Street, 4:53 p.m.
• Accident, North Jefferson Street, 5:21 p.m.
• Harassment, North Jefferson Street, 5:31 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West 14th Street, 6:28 p.m.
• Family dispute, Avoca Place, 6:31 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 6:50 p.m.
• Dog at large, Vale Avenue, 10:02 p.m.
• Found property, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:04 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:19 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Domestic, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 2:03 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Big Horn Avenue, 3:50 a.m.
• Welfare check, Lodore Avenue, Banner, 7:56 a.m.
• Fraud, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 10:27 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Parker Avenue, 5:01 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Green Meadows Drive, 6:09 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Connor Battlefield, Ranchester, 6:59 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Alannah M. BlackWolf, 20, Lame Deer, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, minor attempt to purchase alcohol, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jeremiah C. Grove, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 4