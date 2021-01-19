Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• No calls reported. 

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Reports not available at press time. 

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available at press time. 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Attempt to locate, Joy Street, 2:30 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Marion Street, 8:09 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Long Drive, 8:16 a.m.

• Accident, Brundage Lane, 9:18 a.m.

• Fraud, Park Street, 9:36 a.m.

• Damaged property, East Brundage Lane, 9:39 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 10:23 a.m.

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 10:34 a.m.

• Lost property, Emerson Street, 10:59 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 11:14 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 11:45 a.m.

• Barking dog, East Sixth Street, 12:01 p.m.

• Fraud, Saberton Avenue, 12:23 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Avoca Place, 12:34 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Gladstone Street, 1:30 p.m.

• Damaged property, Broadway Street, 1:34 p.m.

• Dog at large, Marion Street, 2:59 p.m.

• Accident, South Brooks Street, 3:33 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, West Alger Avenue, 4:19 p.m.

• Civil standby, East Eighth Street, 4:37 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:24 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 6:37 p.m.

• Citizen assist, East Eighth Street, 6:41 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West Fifth Street, 9:13 p.m.

• Domestic, West Fifth Street, 9:34 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Motorist assist, Highway 14 West, mile marker 84, Dayton, 7:58 a.m.

• Search and rescue, Highway 14A, Dayton, 9:17 a.m.

• Motorist assist, State Highway 332, mile marker 3, 9:38 a.m.

• Animal injured, State Highway 332, mile marker 3, 9:39 a.m.

• Assist agency, East 12th Street and North Gould Street, 12:42 p.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Calvary Ridge Road, 12:54 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 1:07 p.m.

• Fail to register, West 13th Street, 1:41 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 4:40 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 16, Ranchester, 10:19 p.m.

• Pursuit/eluding, Highway 345, mile marker 1, Parkman, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday

• Motorist assist, Highway 14 East, mile marker 2, 3:43 p.m.

• Open door, West Loucks Street, 4:37 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Gallatin Drive, 7:06 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road and Kleenburn Road, mile marker 1, Ranchester, 11:03 p.m.

• Littering, Highway 345, mile marker 1, Parkman

Sunday

• Alarm; burglar, North Piney Road, Banner, 6:24 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Ulm Road and Highway 336, 10:44 a.m.

• Medical, Beckton Street, Dayton, 4:36 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road and Highway 335, 7:47 p.m.

Monday

• Damaged property, Gulch Road, 9:58 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen AVenue, Highway 87, mile marker 28, 2:34 p.m.

• Custody dispute, West Loucks Street, 2:40 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Highway 335, 5:31 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 345, mile marker 9, Ranchester, 10:34 p.m.

Monday 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday-Monday arrests

• Will be available in the Wednesday, Jan. 20 edition of The Sheridan Press. 

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 41

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

