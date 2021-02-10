SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Reports not available at press time.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Accident, Sheridan area, 7:42 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:54 a.m.
• Accident, Gould Street 8:51 a.m.
• Fraud, Pine Drive, 9:02 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:27 a.m.
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:49 a.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 11:31 a.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 11:31 a.m.
• Accident, East Burkitt Street, 1:35 p.m.
• Fraud, Emerson Street, 1:45 p.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive and Coffeen Avenue, 1:57 p.m.
• DUS, North Main Street, 2:32 p.m.
• Snow removal, Gladstone Street, 3:04 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Main Street, 3:06 p.m.
• Accident, Brundage Lane, 3:15 p.m.
• Death investigation, Leopard Street, 3:29 p.m.
• Road hazard, Fifth Street, 3:38 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 3:55 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Spaulding St., 5:24 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 6:14 p.m.
• Welfare check, Smith Street, 8:14 p.m.
• Trespass progress, Coffeen Avenue, 8:17 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 8:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, Fourth Avenue East, 9:39 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:36 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:41 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Drug, other, Higby Road, 8:25 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:47 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, Soldier Creek Road, 11:23 a.m.
• Hit and run, Beaver Creek Road, 12:49 p.m.
• Welfare check, Easy Street, Story, 2:28 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lane Lane, 5:03 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Railway Street, Ranchester, 5:21 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Grant G. Babbs, 60, Story, possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 1