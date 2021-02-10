Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time. 

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported. 

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time. 

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Accident, Sheridan area, 7:42 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:54 a.m.

• Accident, Gould Street 8:51 a.m.

• Fraud, Pine Drive, 9:02 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:27 a.m.

• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:49 a.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 11:31 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 11:31 a.m.

• Accident, East Burkitt Street, 1:35 p.m.

• Fraud, Emerson Street, 1:45 p.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive and Coffeen Avenue, 1:57 p.m.

• DUS, North Main Street, 2:32 p.m.

• Snow removal, Gladstone Street, 3:04 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Main Street, 3:06 p.m.

• Accident, Brundage Lane, 3:15 p.m.

• Death investigation, Leopard Street, 3:29 p.m.

• Road hazard, Fifth Street, 3:38 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan area, 3:55 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:16 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Spaulding St., 5:24 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 6:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, Smith Street, 8:14 p.m.

• Trespass progress, Coffeen Avenue, 8:17 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 8:33 p.m.

• Welfare check, Fourth Avenue East, 9:39 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:36 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:41 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Drug, other, Higby Road, 8:25 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:47 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, Soldier Creek Road, 11:23 a.m.

• Hit and run, Beaver Creek Road, 12:49 p.m.

• Welfare check, Easy Street, Story, 2:28 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lane Lane, 5:03 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Railway Street, Ranchester, 5:21 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Grant G. Babbs, 60, Story, possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 48

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

