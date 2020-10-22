SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Sheridan Avenue, 8:38 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 100 West Works Street, 12:16 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 1300 block West Fifth Street, 2:42 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 6:33 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 2:27 a.m.
• Animal dead, North Main Street, 4:38 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 5:20 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 7:48 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Brooks Street, 8:12 a.m.
• Records only, North Main Street, 9:03 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Norht Main Street, 9:41 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen AVneue, 9:48 a.m.
• Fire drill, Burton Street, 6:27 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, West 11th Street, 9:59 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 10 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Hill Pond Drive, 10:01 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Heights Road, 10:23 a.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Fire drill, North Gould Street, 12:57 p.m.
• Threat, Park Street, 1:01 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 1:11 p.m.
• Animal incident, Park Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 1:41 p.m.
• Court/violation, North Main Street, 2:18 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Long Drive, 2:23 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Sixth Avenue East, 3:26 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Omarr Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
• Dog at large, Heartland Drive, 3:58 p.m.
• Harassment, West Alger Avenue, 4:48 p.m.
• Sucidal subject, East Burkitt Street, 5:18 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 6:10 p.m.
• Stalking cold, West 12th Street, 6:17 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:47 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, West Burkitt Street, 10:02 p.m.
• DUI, Scott Street, 22:57 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Traffic complaint, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 10, Ranhester, 7:16 a.m.
• Welfare check, Country Estates Drive, 9:44 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 3:37 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Big Goose Road, 3:50 p.m.
• Welfare check, Third AVenue West, Ranchester, 6:21 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 7:20 p.m.
• Welfare check, Hardin Street, Ranchester, 8:02 p.m.
• Domestic, Broadway Street, Dayton, 8:58 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Craig J. Beyer, 57, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD
• John D. Erdahl Jr., 34, residence not listed, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Tate Miller, 39, Sheridan, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Ariel A. Philippi, 23, Cheyenne, driving without a license canceled/suspended/revoked, municipal court; contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court; arrested by SPD
• Jenady A. Vieira, 36, Sheridan, fail to obey stop sign, DUI, possession of a controlled substance in liquid form less than 3/10 gram, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day:6
Number of releases for the previous day: 2