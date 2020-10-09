SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Vehicle vs. pedestrian (cancelled), West Fifth Street and Long Drive, 8:23 a.m.
• Vehicle vs. pedestrian, Main Street and Loucks Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Smoke investigation, 600 block Lewis Street, 1:16 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 6:42 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 4:49 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 6:56 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Illinois Street, 7:21 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Fifth Street, 8:22 a.m.
• Fire drill, Lewis Street, 8:52 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Loucks Street, 10:38 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:23 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:24 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:26 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Heights Road, 11:30 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 11:36 a.m.
• Welfare check, Circle Three Drive, 11:53 a.m.
• Theft cold, Long Drive, 12 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Avoca Court, 12:29 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 1:06 p.m.
• Fire drill, Long Drive, 1:30 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Brock Avenue, 1:50 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Sumner Street, 1:57 p.m.
• Zoning violation, South Main Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Dog at large, Loucks Street, 2:53 p.m.
• Lost property, Hidden Hoot Trail, 3:36 p.m.
• Indecent exposure, Canby Street, 4:28 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Whitney Way, 4:42 p.m.
• Animal incident, West 11th Street, 4:27 p.m.
• Found property, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:09 p.m.
• Animal incident, South Main Street, 5:52 p.m.
• Animal found, Papago Drive, 6:31 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 7:04 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Riverside Street, 8:23 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, South Main Street, 9:02 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Mydland Road, 9:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:36 p.m.
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 11:29 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 11:49 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street; Highway 14, Ranchester, 6:55 a.m.
• Recover property, East Ridge Road, 11:05 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:24 a.m.
• Animal dead, Dana Avenue and West 15th Street, 4 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:52 p.m.
• Warrant service, 54 W. 13th St., 5:25 p.m.
• DUI, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 6:22 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• James R. Andrews, 35, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, drug court, arrested by SCSO
• Laurie E. Gausvik, 58, Sheridan, DUI-incapable of safely driving, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Levi A. Green, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Austin R. Potts, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Savannah S. Schaffer, 25, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 60
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 5
Number of releases for Thursday: 8