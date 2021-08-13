SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Medical transport, 600 block Long Drive, 2:03 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Mental subject, West Fifth Street, 4:31 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Kroe Lane, 4:54 a.m.
• Test, Huntington Street, 5:56 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 9:09 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, West Loucks Street, 9:12 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 9:34 a.m.
• Family dispute, East Loucks Street, 9:46 a.m.
• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Harassment investigation, South Thurmond Street, 11:06 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:12 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 12:12 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:28 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:53 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Canby Street, 1:09 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Fifth Street, 1:29 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Eighth Street, 1:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:50 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 1:53 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Custer Street, 2:35 p.m.
• Threats; cold, North Main Street, 3:05 p.m.
• Child abuse, Dana Avenue, 3:15 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Domestic/choking, Avoca Place, 3:33 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 3:50 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 4:04 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 4:09 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Jefferson Street, 4:20 p.m.
• Dog at large, Fourth Avenue East, 4:47 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fourth Street, 5:10 p.m.
• Fraud, Dunnuck Street, 5:13 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 6:09 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 6:19 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Mydland Road, 6:30 p.m.
• Hit and run, South Canby Street, 6:49 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 7:32 p.m.
• Illegal parking, Dunnuck Street, 7:45 p.m.
• Illegal parking, Dunnuck Street, 7:46 p.m.
• Trespass progress, Skeels Street, 8:17 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Emerson Street, 8:22 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West Loucks Street, 8:49 p.m.
• Burglary cold, East Eighth Street, 10:06 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Beaver Street, 10:08 p.m.
• Harassment, Dunnuck Street, 10:35 p.m.
• Medical, East Fifth Street, 11:03 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:55 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 345, mile marker 3, Parkman, 1:05 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Tongue River Drive, Dayton, 7:12 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen St., Ranchester, 1:01 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Thorne-Rider Road, Banner, 1:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
• Child abuse, Dana Avenue, 3:15 p.m.
• Accident, Dayton East Road, Dayton, 3:24 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, State Highway 193, milepost 103.4, Banner
• Suspicious circumstance, Meade Creek Road, 8 p.m.
• Warrant service, Meade Creek Road, 8:57 p.m.
• Interference, Meade Creek Road, 8:57 p.m.
• Property recovered, Meade Creek Road, 9:09 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• David I Armour, 66, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Craig J. Beyer, 58, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sean M. Bourke, 26, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Heidi L. Everitt, 31, Sheridan, misdemeanor theft x11, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• George A. LittleLight, 56, Wyola, Montana, misdemeanor theft, criminal entry, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Bolen X. Sharp, 61, Sheridan, driving under suspension, open container by vehicle operator, driving under the influence, driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 17
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6
Number of releases for the previous day: 3