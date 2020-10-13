SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block South Sheridan Avenue, 6:13 a.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block East Seventh Street, 8:24 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Medical, 1300 block South Sheridan Avenue, 6:12 a.m.
• Medical, 1990 W. Loucks St., 7:10 a.m.
• Medical, 400 block East Seventh Street, 8:24 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Bighorn Avenue, 8:46 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:51 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:32 p.m.
• Trauma, 1100 block Burton Avenue, 1:33 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:34 p.m.
• Trauma, 800 block Burton Avenue, 1:42 p.m.
• Trauma, Interstate 90, mile marker 41, 2:21 p.m.
• Trauma, I-90, mile marker 41, 2:22 p.m.
• Medical, 800 block Ponderosa Drive, 5:54 p.m.
• Medical, 700 block Murphy Gulch Road, 6:24 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 6:29 p.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 6:34 p.m.
• Trauma, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 7:03 p.m.
• Medical, 1100 Avoca Court, 7:31 p.m.
• Trauma, 1000 block Saberton Avenue, 9:32 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Curfew violation, Coffeen Avenue, 12:26 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Mydland Road, 1:54 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Long Drive, 2:12 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West Loucks Street, 9:27 a.m.
• Simple assault, Jefferson Street, 10:53 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, East Works Street, 10:53 a.m.
• Animal cruelty, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:03 a.m.
• Lost child, Wyoming Avenue, 11:34 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:46 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East 10th Street, 12:49 p.m.
• Threats cold, Lewis Street, 1:51 p.m.
• Lost property, North Main Street, 2:07 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Thurmond Street, 2:46 p.m.
• Trespass warning, South Brooks Street, 2:53 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Beaver Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Found property, West Loucks Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, South Carlin Street, 4:46 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 6:22 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Jefferson Street, 7:22 p.m.
• Test, Murphy Gulch Road, 8:06 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 8:51 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Beaver Street, 10:06 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Avenue, 11:24 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Livestock loose, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 12, Banner, 8:40 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Kroe Lane, 10:03 a.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, mile marker 41, Banner, 2:27 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Fischer Drive, Banner, 4:25 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 6:10 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Murphy Gulch Road, mile marker 1, Banner, 7:04 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• No arrests reported
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 0
Number of releases for Monday: 5