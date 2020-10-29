SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 10:03 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Friday - Sunday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Drug activity, Gladstone Street, 1:55 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Holloway Avenue, 2:29 a.m.
• Breach of peace, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:38 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Broadway Street, 8:52 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 9:50 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Custer Street, 10:26 a.m.
• Fraud, Park Street, 11:03 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 1:01 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Kittering Road, 1:28 p.m.
• Urinating in public, Adair Avenue, 2:31 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Airport Road, 2:46 p.m.
• Animal incident, Sheridan area, 2:42 p.m.
Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 12:51 p.m.
• Threats; cold, College Meadow Drive, 3:35 p.m.
• Hit and run, Long Drive, 3:59 p.m.
• Custody dispute, South Brooks Street, 4:02 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 4:39 p.m.
• Dog at large, Bowman Avenue, 4:46 p.m.
• Dog at large, Clarendon Avenue, 5:27 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 5:44 p.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 6:50 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Lewis Street, 8:05 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 8:17 p.m.
• Accident, East College Avenue, 11:01 p.m.
• Warrant service, Long Drive, 11:36 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, mile marker 0.1, Story, 12:15 a.m.
• Motorist assist, West Loucks Street, 7:53 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Bear Gulch Road, 8:34 a.m.
• Welfare check, Beckton Street, Dayton, 11:48 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Trail Drive, Ranchester, 4:34 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Found property, Big Horn Avenue, Highway 332 mile marker 3, 4:52 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sherri View Drive, 5:43 p.m.
• Burglary cold, Padlock Court, Dayton, 5:49 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Ryan T. Allen, 42, Ranchester, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Megan Brown, 32, address not listed, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Hunter J. Leis, 19, Gillette, possession of a controlled substance in plant form less than 3 ounces, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Abigail C. Lynman, 21, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day:4
Number of releases for the previous day: 4