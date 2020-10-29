Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 10:03 a.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time. 

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday - Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Drug activity, Gladstone Street, 1:55 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Holloway Avenue, 2:29 a.m.

• Breach of peace, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:38 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Broadway Street, 8:52 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 9:50 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Custer Street, 10:26 a.m.

• Fraud, Park Street, 11:03 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 1:01 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Kittering Road, 1:28 p.m.

• Urinating in public, Adair Avenue, 2:31 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Airport Road, 2:46 p.m.

• Animal incident, Sheridan area, 2:42 p.m.

Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 3:20 p.m.

• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 12:51 p.m.

• Threats; cold, College Meadow Drive, 3:35 p.m.

• Hit and run, Long Drive, 3:59 p.m.

• Custody dispute, South Brooks Street, 4:02 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 4:39 p.m.

• Dog at large, Bowman Avenue, 4:46 p.m.

• Dog at large, Clarendon Avenue, 5:27 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 5:44 p.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 6:50 p.m.

• Threats; cold, Lewis Street, 8:05 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 8:17 p.m.

• Accident, East College Avenue, 11:01 p.m.

• Warrant service, Long Drive, 11:36 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, mile marker 0.1, Story, 12:15 a.m.

• Motorist assist, West Loucks Street, 7:53 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Bear Gulch Road, 8:34 a.m.

• Welfare check, Beckton Street, Dayton, 11:48 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Trail Drive, Ranchester, 4:34 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 4:41 p.m.

• Found property, Big Horn Avenue, Highway 332 mile marker 3, 4:52 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sherri View Drive, 5:43 p.m.

• Burglary cold, Padlock Court, Dayton, 5:49 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Ryan T. Allen, 42, Ranchester, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Megan Brown, 32, address not listed, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Hunter J. Leis, 19, Gillette, possession of a controlled substance in plant form less than 3 ounces, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Abigail C. Lynman, 21, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 47

Female inmate count: 6

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day:4

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

Tags

Recommended for you