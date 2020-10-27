SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Medical, 300 block Highway 335, 2:12 a.m.
• Medical, 40 block West 12th Street, 2:40 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 7:54 a.m.
• Medical, 1000 block Saberton Avenue, 10:46 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:05 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 12:45 p.m.
• Medical, 500 block Clarendon Avenue, 1:46 p.m.
• Medical, 1200 block Woodworth Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Trauma, 200 block Smith Street, 11:14 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 12:28 a.m.
• Gas theft, North Main Street, 12:37 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 7:06 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 9:36 a.m.
• Follow up, East Burkitt Street, 9:34 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:12 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 11:19 a.m.
• Warrant service, Bryant Street and Coffeen Avenue, 12:16 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 12:45 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Lewis Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Animal found, Big Horn Avenue, 2:04 p.m.
• Animal incident, Vale Avenue, 2:31 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 2:38 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Creek Drive, 2:33 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Works Street, 3:18 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 3:32 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Whitney Street, 4:42 p.m.
• Disoriented subject, East Brundage Lane, 4:42 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 5:44 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Brooks Street, 6:21 p.m.
• Animal injured, Coffeen Avenue, 7:35 p.m.
• Road hazard, Coffeen Avenue, 8:02 p.m.
• Runaway, North Linden Avenue, 8:36 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:52 p.m.
• Domestic, West Sixth Street, 9:50 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:59 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 41, Banner, 6:55 a.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street and Industrial Road, 7:27 p.m.
• Assist WHP, Big Horn Avenue, Highway 332, mile marker 3, 9:52 a.m.
• Welfare check, Beckton Street, Dayton, 12:46 p.m.
• Animal incident, Highway 193 and John Lane, Banner, 8:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, Soldier Creek Road, 9:42 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Lea Calkins, 34, Stillville, Missouri, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Craig A. Dolphay, 43, Upton, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court; bond revocation, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court; arrested by SPD
• Lavan D. Hoffman, 55, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 5
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 3