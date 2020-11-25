SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
GOOSE VALLEY
FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
ROCKY MOUNTAIN
AMBULANCE
Tuesday
SHERIDAN POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Fire alarm, Avoca Avenue, 5:27 a.m.
• Hit and run, Pioneer Road, 6:26 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:50 a.m.
• Cat violation, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:23 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 9:18 a.m.
• Fire drill, Burton Street, 9:27 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 9:37 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Burkitt Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 11:03 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 11:04 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 11:40 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 12:06 p.m.
• ZPF violation, North Main Street, 12:32 p.m.
• DUS, Main Street, 12:57
• Records only, Grinnell Plaza, 1:35 p.m.
• Welfare check, 2:11 p.m.
• Records only, South Main Street, 3:08 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 3:50 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 4:06 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Beaver Street, 4:09 p.m.
• Driving under influence, citizen report, 4:30 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:09 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 6:30 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, 7 p.m.
• Accident with injury, 7 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Drive, 8:09 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Pioneer Road, 8:32 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Marion Street, 8:52 p.m.
• Animal injured, Big Horn Avenue, 10:14 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 10:26 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Street, 11:13 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 11:48 p.m.
• Careless driver, Brooks Street, 11:56 p.m.
Saturday
• Trespass progress, North Main Street, 1:38 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 3:18 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 3:59 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West 14th Street, 4:24 a.m.
• Suspicious person, West 12th Street, 5:08 a.m.
• Mental subject, Mydland Road, 7:21 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 8:21 a.m.
• Theft, cold, Sheridan area, 12:10 p.m.
• Records only, Whitney Way, 12:21 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sugarland Drive, 12:26 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 1:03 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 1:16 p.m.
• Accident with injury, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:17 p.m.
• K-9 request, Avoca Place, 2:02 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, West Loucks Street, 2:03 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 2:11 p.m.
• Trespass progress, West Brundage Street, 2:18 p.m.
• Records only, Sugarland Drive, 2:22 p.m.
• Hazardous conditions, 10th Street, 3:11 p.m.
• Assist agency, Skeels Street, 3:32 p.m.
• Mental subject, Yonkee Avenue, 4:04 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:18 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Custer Street, 6:34 p.m.
• Noise complaint, West Burkitt Street, 6:45 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Omarr Avenue, 7:48 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 8:03 p.m.
• 911 hang up, East Fourth Street, 10:18 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 10:23 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Hill Pond Drive, 11:06 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.
• Trespass progress, Whitney Way, 11:34 p.m.
Sunday
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 12:01 a.m.
• DUI, East Mandel Street, 12:59 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 8:40 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 8:54 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 8:54 a.m.
• Animal incident, Ridgeway Avenue, 10:19
• Civil dispute, Sheridan area, 10:37 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Street, 11:03 a.m.
• Suspicious person, South Carrington Street, 12:09 p.m.
• 911 hang up, East Brundage Street, 12:47 p.m.
• Welfare check, Bellevue Avenue, 3:47 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 4:44 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 5 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Grinnell Plaza, 8:55 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 8:59 p.m.
• DUS, North Main Street, 10:11 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Long Drive, 10:11 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Fourth Avenue East, 11:53 p.m.
Monday
• Animal welfare, East Eighth Street, 7:33 a.m.
• Welfare check, Dow Street, 9:47 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, West 11th Street, 10:03 a.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 10:12 a.m.
• Damaged property, East Fifth Street, 10:33 a.m.
• Records only, Sheridan area, 11:04 a.m.
• Records only (public health code violation unfounded), East Burkitt Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Gould Street, 12:18
• Warrant service, Burton Street, 1:06 p.m.
• Smoke/odor investigation, West Burkitt Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Littering, Delphi Avenue, 1:35 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Laclede Street, 1:43 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Sheridan area, 1:47 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Brundage Lane, 1:55 p.m.
• Trespass cold, South Carlin Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Missing person (found), North Heights Lane, 3:32 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:40 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 4:30 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 4:51 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:21 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:27 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 5:47 p.m.
• Public intoxication, West Fifth Street, 5:51 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Pima Drive, 6:22 p.m.
• Accident, Pima Drive, 6:57 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 7:07 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 7:08 p.m.
• Prowler, Holmes Avenue, 8:04 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, West 11th Street, 9:33 p.m.
• Animal found, East Sixth Street, 9:53 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Whitney Way, 11:50 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
ARRESTS
Tuesday
JAIL
Today
