SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suspicious person, East Loucks Street, 12:59 a.m.
• Threat, Townhouse Place, 7:47 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Carlin Street, 8:39 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 8:46 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Burkitt Street, 9:48 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:59 a.m.
• Fire drill, East Woodland Park, 10:39 a.m.
• Damaged property, Long Drive, 1:15 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Mydland Road, 1:47 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Airport Road, 1:59 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:24 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 2:24 p.m.
• Welfare check, Arlington Boulevard, 2:51 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Grinnell Plaza, 3:05 p.m.
• Fight, Lewis Street, 3:09 p.m.
• Dog at large, Dana Avenue, 3:25 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 3:47 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Park Street, 3:56 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 4:10 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 4:34 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Mydland Road, 5:19 p.m.
• Drug-other, Avoca Place, 5:25 p.m.
• Animal found, Hill Pond Drive, 65:32 p.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 6:49 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Kilbourne Street, 7:02 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 7:19 p.m.
• Alarm, College Meadow Drive, 7:25 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:40 p.m.
• Accident, Huntington Street, 9:02 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Fifth Street, 9:27 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Beaver Street, 9:31 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Suspicious person, East Loucks Street, 1 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Big Goose Road, mile marker 4, 7:11 a.m.
• Assist agency, Omarr Avenue, 12:54 p.m.
• Accident, Sheep Mountain Road, Dayton, 2:36 p.m.
• Drug-other, Coffeen Avenue, 4:26 p.m.
• Drug-other, West Brundage Lane, 4:38 p.m.
• Records only, West 11th Street, 7:32 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Tanois Feghali, 31, Sheridan, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kalvin W. Hier, 35, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Victoria L. Ruiz, 22, Sheridan, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 4