Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Smoke detector activation, 1700 block Hill Crest Drive, 10:32 a.m.

• Finger entrapment, 200 block East Works Street, finger entrapment, 5:30 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports not available at press time. 

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:15 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, West Burkitt Street, 12:53 a.m.

• DUI, East Brundage Street, 2:13 a.m.

• Motorist assist, East Works Street, 8:27 a.m.

• Cat, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 8:31 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West 11th Street, 9:30 a.m.

• Fraud, South Thurmond Street, 10:45 a.m.

• Mental subject, Whitney Way, 11:42 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 12:08 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Fifth Street, 12:23 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 12:55 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Smith Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Smith Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen AVenue, 1:21 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan area, 1:23 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Spaulding Street, 1:50 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:19 p.m.

• Dog at large, Parker Avenue, 2:55 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West 12th Street, 2:56 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West 12th Street, 2:56 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 3:13 p.m.

• Accident, Main Street and Dow Street, 3:30 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 3:52 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 3:53 p.m.

• Cat trap, West Burrows Street, 3:58 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:04 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:08 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:26 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 5:55 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 6 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Terra Avenue, 6 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 6:14 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Works Street, 6:25 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 6:53 p.m.

• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 8:08 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Avoca Avenue, 9:48 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 30, 7:21 a.m.

• Accident, John Lane and Helen Lane, Story, 10:50 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 3:09 p.m.

• Assist agency, I-90 exit 23 eastbound, 4:19 p.m.

• Civil standby, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 6:55 p.m.

• Accident, Brinton Road and Highway 335, 7:35 p.m.

• Missing person, Red Grade Road, 9:44 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Terry J. Dieleman, 25, Sheridan, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, contempt of court/bench warrant, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kayla A. Lagunes, 32, Sheridan, possession of a controlled in plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Clinton M. Mortensen, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court; DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Cory A. Morton, 27, Gillette, compulsory auto insurance, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 46

Female inmate count: 5

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

Tags

Recommended for you