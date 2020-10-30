SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Smoke detector activation, 1700 block Hill Crest Drive, 10:32 a.m.
• Finger entrapment, 200 block East Works Street, finger entrapment, 5:30 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:15 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, West Burkitt Street, 12:53 a.m.
• DUI, East Brundage Street, 2:13 a.m.
• Motorist assist, East Works Street, 8:27 a.m.
• Cat, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 8:31 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West 11th Street, 9:30 a.m.
• Fraud, South Thurmond Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Mental subject, Whitney Way, 11:42 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 12:08 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Fifth Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 12:55 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Smith Street, 12:56 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen AVenue, 1:21 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 1:23 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Spaulding Street, 1:50 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, Parker Avenue, 2:55 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West 12th Street, 2:56 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 3:13 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street and Dow Street, 3:30 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 3:52 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 3:53 p.m.
• Cat trap, West Burrows Street, 3:58 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:04 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:08 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:26 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 5:55 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 6 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Terra Avenue, 6 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 6:14 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Works Street, 6:25 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 6:53 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 8:08 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Avoca Avenue, 9:48 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 30, 7:21 a.m.
• Accident, John Lane and Helen Lane, Story, 10:50 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 3:09 p.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 exit 23 eastbound, 4:19 p.m.
• Civil standby, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 6:55 p.m.
• Accident, Brinton Road and Highway 335, 7:35 p.m.
• Missing person, Red Grade Road, 9:44 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Terry J. Dieleman, 25, Sheridan, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, contempt of court/bench warrant, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kayla A. Lagunes, 32, Sheridan, possession of a controlled in plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Clinton M. Mortensen, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court; DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Cory A. Morton, 27, Gillette, compulsory auto insurance, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 5
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 4