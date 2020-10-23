Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:48 a.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Reports not available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Suspicious circumstance, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 8:05 a.m.

• Livestock loose, State Highway 335, mile marker 1, 1:30 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 2:13 p.m.

• Death notification, Coffeen Avenue, 2:15 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 335, Big Horn, 3:35 p.m.

• Assist agency, Monarch Road, Ranchester, 3:43 p.m.

• Theft cold, Buffalo Creek Road, Clearmont, 3:44 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 31, 7:21 p.m.

• Search and rescue, Forest Service Road 199, Dayton, 7:31 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Absaraka Street, 9:07 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• No arrests reported.

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 45

Female inmate count: 6

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

Tags

