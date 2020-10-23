SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:48 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Suspicious circumstance, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 8:05 a.m.
• Livestock loose, State Highway 335, mile marker 1, 1:30 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 2:13 p.m.
• Death notification, Coffeen Avenue, 2:15 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 335, Big Horn, 3:35 p.m.
• Assist agency, Monarch Road, Ranchester, 3:43 p.m.
• Theft cold, Buffalo Creek Road, Clearmont, 3:44 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 31, 7:21 p.m.
• Search and rescue, Forest Service Road 199, Dayton, 7:31 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Absaraka Street, 9:07 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 4