SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 1700 block Commercial Avenue, 12:42 a.m.

• Motor vehicle accident clean up, East First Street and North Gould Street, 4:38 p.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, Coffeen Avenue and Sugarland Drive, 11:36 p.m.

Saturday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist (canceled), 1900 block Val Vista Street, 7:32 a.m.

• Smoke/carbon monoxide detector inspection, 400 block Huntington Street, 9:18 a.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:45 p.m.

• Arcing power line, 100 block West 16th Street, 7:58 p.m.

Sunday

• Arcing power line, 100 block West Fifth Street, 12:07 a.m.

• Tree branches on power lines, 600 block South Thurmond Avenue, 4:02 p.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block East Fifth Street, 8:51 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1500 Mydland Road, 9:15 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Motor vehicle accident, Highway 335 and Highway 87, 9:39 a.m.

Saturday-Sunday

• No calls reported. 

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday-Sunday

• Reports not available at press time. 

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday - Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Verbal domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:01 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Badger Creek Road, 3:34 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, East Fifth Street, 4:23 a.m.

• Animal found, Gabrielle Court, 8:09 a.m.

• Welfare check, Lookout Point Drive, 8:48 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Woodland Par, 10:06 a.m.

• Verbal dispute, East Brundage Lane, 10:27 a.m.

• K-9 request, Fourth Avenue East, 10:41 a.m.

• Fire drill, East Woodland Park, 11:06 a.m.

• ZPF violation, Bellevue Avenue, 11:11 a.m.

• Assist agency, Fourth Avenue East, 11:22 a.m.

• Drug other, North Main Street, 12:10 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 1:57 p.m.

• Animal incident, North Sheridan Avenue, 2:31 p.m.

• Child abuse cold, Dunnuck Street, 2:35 p.m.

• Domestic, South Badger Street, 3:08 p.m.

• Accident, First Street, 4:16 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:52 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 4:59 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:18 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 7:14 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 7:47 p.m.

• Fireworks, Avon Street, 8:18 p.m.

• Animal found, Bellevue Avenue, 8:25 p.m.

• Runaway, Coffeen Avenue, 9:57 p.m.

• Open door, Whitney Way, 10:56 p.m.

• Auto suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:05 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Emerson Street, 11:16 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 11:35 p.m.

Saturday

• Motorist assist, Brooks Street, 2:12 a.m.

• DUI, Lewis Street, 2:17 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Mydland Road, 7:46 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Park Street, 8:54 a.m.

• Dog at large, Vista Street, 9:23 a.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 9:56 a.m.

• Welfare check, Yonkee Avenue, 11:39 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Brooks Street, 11:56 a.m.

• Court/violation, Coffeen Avenue, 12:18 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 12:46 p.m.

• Theft of service, Coffeen Avenue, 2:31 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Street, 3:07 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, 4:03 p.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 5:26 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Townhouse Place, 6:14 p.m.

• Assist agency, South Badger Street, 6:23 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 6:41 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 6:53 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 7:10 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 7:17 p.m.

• Domestic, Parker Avenue, 7:28 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Bobwhite Court, 8:10 p.m.

• Drug activity, Avoca Place, 8:18 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Fourth Avenue East, 9:11 p.m.

• Trespass progress, Sheridan area, 10:02 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 11:49 p.m.

• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 11:49 p.m.

• Theft of service, Coffeen Avenue, 11:52 p.m.

Sunday

• Parking complaint, East Ninth Street, 10:37 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, South Brooks Street, 11:24 a.m.

• Burglary cold, Park Street, 1:56 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 2:27 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Brooks Street, 3:50 p.m.

• Domestic, South Thurmond Avenue, 3:54 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Sixth Street, 7:07 p.m.

• Death investigation, Mydland Road, 9:13 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 11:16 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Motorist assist, Decker Road, Highway 335, mile marker 5, 8:36 a.m.

• Accident with injury, Highway 335 and Highway 87, 9:36 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 335 and Highway 87, 9:41 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 2, 11:09 a.m.

• Runaway, Upper Road, 5:29 p.m.

• Medical, Kruse Creek Road, 9:53 p.m.

• Assist agency, Avoca Avenue and Coffeen Avenue, 11:58 p.m.

Saturday

• Assault, West Fifth Street, 12:34 a.m.

• Assist agency, Parker Avenue, 7:47 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:45 p.m.

Sunday

• Livestock loose, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 12:49 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Dow Prong Road, Banner, 10:20 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Beckton Road, Dayton, 12:27 p.m.

• Welfare check, Meade Avenue, Clearmont, 4:22 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Easy Street, Story, 7:34 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 8:02 p.m.

• Accident, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 25, 9:59 p.m.

• Missing person, Highway 14A, Taylor Road, Dayton, 11:03 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Shauntesia A. Bird In Ground, 18, Hardin, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Casey J. Cross, 42, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Holly J. Sabo, 41, Banner, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, DUI circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Haile R. Beaver, 22, Sheridan, custody on incident or warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Thomas W. Edwards, 54, Houma, Louisiana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Clinton C. Laird, 40, Buffalo, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Nicholas B. Nielson, 32, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kory S. Pike, 39, Billings, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Savannah S. Schaffer, 25, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Trae A. Holliday, 25, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 57

Female inmate count: 7

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 5

Number of releases for the weekend: 3

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 58

