SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Activated fire alarm, 1700 block Commercial Avenue, 12:42 a.m.
• Motor vehicle accident clean up, East First Street and North Gould Street, 4:38 p.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, Coffeen Avenue and Sugarland Drive, 11:36 p.m.
Saturday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist (canceled), 1900 block Val Vista Street, 7:32 a.m.
• Smoke/carbon monoxide detector inspection, 400 block Huntington Street, 9:18 a.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:45 p.m.
• Arcing power line, 100 block West 16th Street, 7:58 p.m.
Sunday
• Arcing power line, 100 block West Fifth Street, 12:07 a.m.
• Tree branches on power lines, 600 block South Thurmond Avenue, 4:02 p.m.
• RMA assist, 500 block East Fifth Street, 8:51 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 Mydland Road, 9:15 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• Motor vehicle accident, Highway 335 and Highway 87, 9:39 a.m.
Saturday-Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Friday - Sunday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Verbal domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:01 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Badger Creek Road, 3:34 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, East Fifth Street, 4:23 a.m.
• Animal found, Gabrielle Court, 8:09 a.m.
• Welfare check, Lookout Point Drive, 8:48 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Woodland Par, 10:06 a.m.
• Verbal dispute, East Brundage Lane, 10:27 a.m.
• K-9 request, Fourth Avenue East, 10:41 a.m.
• Fire drill, East Woodland Park, 11:06 a.m.
• ZPF violation, Bellevue Avenue, 11:11 a.m.
• Assist agency, Fourth Avenue East, 11:22 a.m.
• Drug other, North Main Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 1:57 p.m.
• Animal incident, North Sheridan Avenue, 2:31 p.m.
• Child abuse cold, Dunnuck Street, 2:35 p.m.
• Domestic, South Badger Street, 3:08 p.m.
• Accident, First Street, 4:16 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:52 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 4:59 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:18 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 7:14 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 7:47 p.m.
• Fireworks, Avon Street, 8:18 p.m.
• Animal found, Bellevue Avenue, 8:25 p.m.
• Runaway, Coffeen Avenue, 9:57 p.m.
• Open door, Whitney Way, 10:56 p.m.
• Auto suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:05 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Emerson Street, 11:16 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 11:35 p.m.
Saturday
• Motorist assist, Brooks Street, 2:12 a.m.
• DUI, Lewis Street, 2:17 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Mydland Road, 7:46 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Park Street, 8:54 a.m.
• Dog at large, Vista Street, 9:23 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 9:56 a.m.
• Welfare check, Yonkee Avenue, 11:39 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Brooks Street, 11:56 a.m.
• Court/violation, Coffeen Avenue, 12:18 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 12:46 p.m.
• Theft of service, Coffeen Avenue, 2:31 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Street, 3:07 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, 4:03 p.m.
• Medical, Long Drive, 5:26 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Townhouse Place, 6:14 p.m.
• Assist agency, South Badger Street, 6:23 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 6:41 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 6:53 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 7:10 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 7:17 p.m.
• Domestic, Parker Avenue, 7:28 p.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, Bobwhite Court, 8:10 p.m.
• Drug activity, Avoca Place, 8:18 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Fourth Avenue East, 9:11 p.m.
• Trespass progress, Sheridan area, 10:02 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 11:49 p.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 11:49 p.m.
• Theft of service, Coffeen Avenue, 11:52 p.m.
Sunday
• Parking complaint, East Ninth Street, 10:37 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, South Brooks Street, 11:24 a.m.
• Burglary cold, Park Street, 1:56 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 2:27 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Brooks Street, 3:50 p.m.
• Domestic, South Thurmond Avenue, 3:54 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sixth Street, 7:07 p.m.
• Death investigation, Mydland Road, 9:13 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 11:16 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Motorist assist, Decker Road, Highway 335, mile marker 5, 8:36 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Highway 335 and Highway 87, 9:36 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 335 and Highway 87, 9:41 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 2, 11:09 a.m.
• Runaway, Upper Road, 5:29 p.m.
• Medical, Kruse Creek Road, 9:53 p.m.
• Assist agency, Avoca Avenue and Coffeen Avenue, 11:58 p.m.
Saturday
• Assault, West Fifth Street, 12:34 a.m.
• Assist agency, Parker Avenue, 7:47 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:45 p.m.
Sunday
• Livestock loose, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 12:49 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Dow Prong Road, Banner, 10:20 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Beckton Road, Dayton, 12:27 p.m.
• Welfare check, Meade Avenue, Clearmont, 4:22 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Easy Street, Story, 7:34 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 8:02 p.m.
• Accident, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 25, 9:59 p.m.
• Missing person, Highway 14A, Taylor Road, Dayton, 11:03 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Shauntesia A. Bird In Ground, 18, Hardin, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Casey J. Cross, 42, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Holly J. Sabo, 41, Banner, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, DUI circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Haile R. Beaver, 22, Sheridan, custody on incident or warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Thomas W. Edwards, 54, Houma, Louisiana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Clinton C. Laird, 40, Buffalo, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Nicholas B. Nielson, 32, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kory S. Pike, 39, Billings, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Savannah S. Schaffer, 25, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Trae A. Holliday, 25, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 5
Number of releases for the weekend: 3
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 58