SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block North Main Street, 3:19 p.m.
• RMA assist, North Main Street and Fourth Street, 5:11 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, 1:56 a.m.
• Trauma, 1800 block Bighorn Avenue, 2:03 a.m.
• Medical, 1900 block North Main Street, 2:8 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:51 a.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Warren Avenue, 7:26 a.m.
• Medical, 500 block North Gould Street, 7:52 a.m.
• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:56 a.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 12:47 p.m.
• Trauma, 100 block North Main Street, 3:21 p.m.
• Standby, Dana Avenue and 11th Street, 5:09 p.m.
• Medical, East Fourth Street and North Main Street, 5:10 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 5:15 p.m.
• Medical, 1300 block Dana Avenue, 9:42 p.m.
• Trauma, Passaic Road, mile marker 19, Clearmont, 10:12 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Medical, Mydland Road, 1:53 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Birch Street, 8:02 a.m.
• Fraud, South Main Street, 8:49 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Ninth Street, 9:35 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Colonial Drive, 9:40 a.m.
• Dog bite, West Sixth Street, 10:13 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:47 a.m.
• Animal dead, Willow Avenue, 10:55 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Leopard Street, 11:06 a.m.
• Cat trap, Birch Street, 11:13 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 11:14 a.m.
• Attempt to locate, Townhouse Place, 11:33 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Coffeen Avenue, 11:37 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 11:44 a.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 12:12 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 12:29 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:01 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Carlin Street, 1:10 p.m.
• Animal dead, Fifth Street, 2:31 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 2:32 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 3:10 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 3:18 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 3:19 p.m.
• Found property, Skeels Street, 3:32 p.m.
• Zoning violation, Dana Avenue, 4:43 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:49 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:49 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 6:31 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Coffeen Avenue, 6:42 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Works Street, 6:49 p.m.
• Animal found, North Heights Lane, 6:54 p.m.
• Domestic, Dana Avenue, 7:17 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 8:15 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:24 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Strahan Parkway, 8:38 p.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, North Main Street, 8:58 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 10:31 p.m.
• Driver license violation, Highland Avenue, 10:47 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:20 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street; Highway 14, Ranchester, 1:32 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Coffeen Avenue, 8:42 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Lyric Drive, Dayton, 9:07 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 10:30 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Charles K. Graner, 67, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD
• Jarrod K. Harrington, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Paul Rosalez, 58, Sheridan, DUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Cody A. Zack, 33, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 630
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 3
Number of releases for Wednesday: 0