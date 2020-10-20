SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Odor investigation, 100 block South Scott Street, 11 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 10:18 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Medical, 1900 block Papago Drive, 1:37 a.m.
• Trauma, 100 block West Seventh Street, 5:12 a.m.
• Medical, 50 block Cottonwood Road, 6:27 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 7:35 a.m.
• Trauma, 200 block North Main Street, 8:59 a.m.
• Medical, 1700 block DeSmet Avenue, 9:08 a.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, 9:21 a.m.
• Trauma, 800 block Bellevue Avenue, 10:38 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:53 p.m.
• Trauma, 500 block Main Street, Dayton, 3:14 p.m.
• Medical, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 68, 3:59 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 8:11 p.m.
• Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Friday - Sunday
• No admissions or dismissals reported
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 12:26 a.m.
• Traffic control, 14th Street, 7:03 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Big Horn Avenue, 7:31 a.m.
• Assist agency, Papago Court, 8:06 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, DeSmet Avenue, 8:59 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:11 a.m.
• Assist agency, Grinnell Plaza, 10:26 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Gould Street, 1:02 p.m.
• Fire drill, Mydland Road, 1:14 p.m.
• Theft cold, Gladstone Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Tree down, Clarendon Avenue, 2:26 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 4:40 p.m.
• Tree down, East Seventh Street, 6:05 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:20 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 10:15 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Animal injured, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 37, Banner, 12:33 a.m.
• Search and rescue, Highway 14A; Forest Service Road 10, 9:15 a.m.
• Court/violation, West 13th Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Agency assist, North Main Street, 10:48 a.m.
• Theft cold, Main Street, Arvada, 7:04 p.m.
• Medical, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 8:06 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue; Highway 87, mile marker 29.5, 9:20 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Vincent L. Hite, 39, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 5
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 1
Number of releases for Monday: 8