Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Odor investigation, 100 block South Scott Street, 11 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 10:18 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, 1900 block Papago Drive, 1:37 a.m.

• Trauma, 100 block West Seventh Street, 5:12 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block Cottonwood Road, 6:27 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 7:35 a.m.

• Trauma, 200 block North Main Street, 8:59 a.m.

• Medical, 1700 block DeSmet Avenue, 9:08 a.m.

• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, 9:21 a.m.

• Trauma, 800 block Bellevue Avenue, 10:38 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:36 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:53 p.m.

• Trauma, 500 block Main Street, Dayton, 3:14 p.m.

• Medical, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 68, 3:59 p.m.

• Medical, 100 block Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 8:11 p.m.

• Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday - Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 12:26 a.m.

• Traffic control, 14th Street, 7:03 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Big Horn Avenue, 7:31 a.m.

• Assist agency, Papago Court, 8:06 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, DeSmet Avenue, 8:59 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:11 a.m.

• Assist agency, Grinnell Plaza, 10:26 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 12:10 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Gould Street, 1:02 p.m.

• Fire drill, Mydland Road, 1:14 p.m.

• Theft cold, Gladstone Street, 1:26 p.m.

• Tree down, Clarendon Avenue, 2:26 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 3:23 p.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 4:40 p.m.

• Tree down, East Seventh Street, 6:05 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:20 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 10:15 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Animal injured, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 37, Banner, 12:33 a.m.

• Search and rescue, Highway 14A; Forest Service Road 10, 9:15 a.m.

• Court/violation, West 13th Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Agency assist, North Main Street, 10:48 a.m.

• Theft cold, Main Street, Arvada, 7:04 p.m.

• Medical, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 8:06 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue; Highway 87, mile marker 29.5, 9:20 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Vincent L. Hite, 39, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO 

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 48

Female inmate count: 5

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 1

Number of releases for Monday: 8

Tags

Recommended for you