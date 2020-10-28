SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:52 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Threats; cold, North Main Street, 12:11 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Dunnuck Street, 12:44 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 2:28 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Clarendon Avenue, 7:29 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 8:17 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Eighth Street, 8:39 a.m.
• Cat trap, Big Horn Avenue, 9:02 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Bruce Mountain Drive, 9:20 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Heald Street, 9:28 a.m.
• Drug - other, North Main Street, 11 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Jefferson Street, 11:41 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 11:47 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:09 p.m.
• Fraud, Taylor Avenue, 12:16 p.m.
• Welfare check, Val Vista Street, 12:34 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Parker Avenue, 12:52 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Gould Street, 12:35 p.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, 1:05 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Val Vista Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Snow removal, West Whitney Street, 3:16 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Broadway Street, 3:32 p.m.
• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 3:29 p.m.
• Careless driver, Fifth Street, 4:01 p.m.
• Snow removal, Bruce Mountain Drive, 4:11 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Coffeen Avenue, 5:14 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sugarland Drive, 5:50 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Brundage Lane, 6:56 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen AVenue, 7:22 p.m.
• Burglary cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:55 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Street, 7:58 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 8:22 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brundage Street, 8:39 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:23 p.m.
• Custody dispute, North Heights Drive, 11:35 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Traffic stop, North Main Street, 10:37 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Troon Place, 11:20 a.m.
• Search and rescue, Bighorn Mountains, 2:11 p.m.
• Death investigation, Roping Drive, Parkman, 2:56 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 8:36 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 5
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 3