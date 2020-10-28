Sheriff's office summer stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:52 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time. 

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Threats; cold, North Main Street, 12:11 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Dunnuck Street, 12:44 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 2:28 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Clarendon Avenue, 7:29 a.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 8:17 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Eighth Street, 8:39 a.m.

• Cat trap, Big Horn Avenue, 9:02 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Bruce Mountain Drive, 9:20 a.m.

• Parking complaint, East Heald Street, 9:28 a.m.

• Drug - other, North Main Street, 11 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Jefferson Street, 11:41 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 11:47 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:09 p.m.

• Fraud, Taylor Avenue, 12:16 p.m.

• Welfare check, Val Vista Street, 12:34 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Parker Avenue, 12:52 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Gould Street, 12:35 p.m.

• Accident, Loucks Street, 1:05 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Val Vista Street, 1:49 p.m.

• Snow removal, West Whitney Street, 3:16 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Broadway Street, 3:32 p.m.

• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 3:29 p.m.

• Careless driver, Fifth Street, 4:01 p.m.

• Snow removal, Bruce Mountain Drive, 4:11 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Coffeen Avenue, 5:14 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Sugarland Drive, 5:50 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Brundage Lane, 6:56 p.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen AVenue, 7:22 p.m.

• Burglary cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:55 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Street, 7:58 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 8:22 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Brundage Street, 8:39 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:23 p.m.

• Custody dispute, North Heights Drive, 11:35 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Traffic stop, North Main Street, 10:37 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Troon Place, 11:20 a.m.

• Search and rescue, Bighorn Mountains, 2:11 p.m.

• Death investigation, Roping Drive, Parkman, 2:56 p.m.

• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 8:36 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Tuesday

• No arrests reported.

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 48

Female inmate count: 5

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 3

