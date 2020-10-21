SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 Big Horn Ave., 5:15 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 900 block Highland Ave., 8:53 a.m.
• Smoke investigation, 1700 block Meadowlark Lane, 5:48 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1 Whitney Way, 7:24 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 5:15 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 7:30 a.m.
• Sheridan transfer, 2800 10th Ave. North, Billings, 11:05 a.m.
• Medical, 700 block Val Vista Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Ave., 12:15 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 2:15 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth St., 4:02 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 5:10 p.m.
• Medical, 3500 block Big horn Avenue, 5:43 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth St., 5:56 p.m.
• Trauma, 1100 block Avoca Court, 6 p.m.
• Medical, 1000 block Saberton Avenue, 7 p.m.
• Trauma, 900 block Beckton Road, 10:40 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Friday - Sunday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Battery, Emerson Street, 8:29 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Heald Street, 8:56 a.m.
• Animal found, West Loucks Street, 10:06 a.m.
• Animal found, Goose Road, 10:40 a.m.
• Welfare check, Val Vista Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Death investigation, Val Vista Street, 11:28 a.m.
• Harassment, Lincoln Drive, 11:51 a.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen AVenue, 12:03 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 12:31 p.m.
• Fraud, Lewis Street, 12:34 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:36 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Delphi Avenue, 1:38 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 1:01 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:07 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:08 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 2:23 p.m.
• Motorist assist, 2:59 p.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Brundage Lane, 4:32 p.m.
• Theft cold, Avoca Place, 5:06 p.m.
• Child abuse cold, Dana Avenue, 5:14 p.m.
• Domestic, Dana Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Dome Drive, 6:02 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, 11th Street, 5:50 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Cottonwood Avenue, 6:05 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, 11th Street, 7:05 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West Burkitt Street, 7:14 p.m.
• Threats; cold, West 12th Street, 7:20 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:39 p.m.
• Domestic, Bellevue Avenue, 7:52 p.m.
• Hit and run, Marion Street, 8:04 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 12th Street, 9:24 p.m.
• Warrant service, Mydland Road, 9:51 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Sixth Street, 10:58 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 9, Ranchester, 12:22 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Soldier Creek Road, 7:17 a.m.
• Hit and run, Kleiber Drive, Dayton, 8:06 a.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90 eastbound, exit 9, Ranchester, 9:14 a.m.
• Welfare check, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 9:37 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 1:06 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Keahey Lane, 3:41 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Holly M. Garver, 40, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brice M. Graves, 30, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Savannah S. Schafer, 25, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 8
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: