BANNER — More than 100 Sheridan and Johnson County Democrats enjoyed a potluck, music, political organizing and socializing last week at a “Dems Roundup” at Kearney Community Hall in Banner.
“Turnout was better than we could have imagined,” said Sheridan County Democrats vice-chair David Myers.
The Cory McDaniel Duo from Casper provided music while party organizers informed attendees about recent projects including rallies and legislative outreach for Medicaid expansion, advocating for fully-funded public education and working with the Sheridan Police Department on improving bicycle safety in Sheridan.
“Democrats have a wide range of interests — from the environment, climate change and public lands to expanding health care, access to worker’s rights and affordable housing,” Myers said. “This event was a great way to let like-minded people know that Democrats are out there working for the things that they value, and we’re not going anywhere.”
To learn more about the Sheridan County Democrats and how you can become involved, contact Myers at 307-763-1789, or davidjmyers@gmail.com.