SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Emergency Management shared results on an alert test conducted Sept. 13.

At 10 a.m. Sept. 13, Sheridan County Emergency Management in partnership with the Federal Communications Commission conducted a test of the Wireless Emergency Alert System. A test alert was sent to all wireless devices within 1.5 square miles of the courthouse. The test included a link to a survey to help measure the effectiveness of the WEA System.

