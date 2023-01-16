SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Emergency Management shared results on an alert test conducted Sept. 13.
At 10 a.m. Sept. 13, Sheridan County Emergency Management in partnership with the Federal Communications Commission conducted a test of the Wireless Emergency Alert System. A test alert was sent to all wireless devices within 1.5 square miles of the courthouse. The test included a link to a survey to help measure the effectiveness of the WEA System.
Emergency Management staff had 78 people participate as a part of the control group. The control group included Sheridan County and Sheridan city staff, courthouse staff and volunteer amateur radio operators from the Cloud Peak Radio and Electronics Group. More than 400 citizens from Sheridan County responded to the survey when they received the test message. Nationally, 37 test messages were sent and more than 12,000 people responded to the survey.
Sheridan County Office of Emergency Management said community participation provided invaluable data and assurance in the wireless emergency alert system. It also allows emergency management to identify what areas can be improved.