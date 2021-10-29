SHERIDAN — The House of the Wyoming Legislature spent much of their third day of session, Oct. 28, working through 18 amendments to House Bill 1001, a broad bill addressing COVID-19 mandates within the state.
The bill sponsored by Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, passed on second reading after five hours of discussion. Only seven of the amendments, including one from Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, were approved by the body, while eight failed. Three amendments were withdrawn by their sponsors.
Greear’s bill allows employers to issue a vaccine mandate, but requires them to have a reason and to file that reason with the Department of Workforce Services. It allows for exemptions and reasonable accommodations, and establishes a penalty if employers do not accept these exemptions and accommodations. It also provides for severance pay for employees who voluntarily leave a place of employment due to a mandate or who are terminated due to a mandate.
Legislators considered a variety of amendments to the bill — from minor wording changes to the removal of the legislation’s sunset date to allowing employers to utilize saliva-based COVID testing rather than the typical nasal swabs used for Polymerase Chain Reaction testing. Below is a quick rundown of the seven amendments passed on second reading.
Amendment number: One
Sponsor: Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette
What it does: This amendment is a simple fix, but an important one, according to Bear. It replaces the phrase “emergency use authorized vaccine” — used to describe a vaccine that has received an emergency use authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration but not received full approval from that administration — with the phrase “emergency use authorized COVID-19 vaccine” to clarify this designation only applies during the current healthcare crisis, Bear said.
“The language that was submitted… had the potential of addressing issues outside of COVID-19, and I made the commitment to this body that I would bring language to restrict it to just COVID-19 so we wouldn’t create future issues this body did not anticipate,” Bear said.
Amendment number: Three
Sponsor: Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson Hole
What it does: The amendment removes previously stipulated civil penalties of $100 per day for employers who force their employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of their employment.
Instead, Yin said, the amendment allows employees aggrieved by an unfair employment practice to submit a complaint in accordance with Wyoming state statute.
“I think, instead of punishing our businesses, we should line this up with fair employment practices we already have,” Yin said.
Amendment number: Four
Sponsor: Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne
What it does: It removes a section of the bill that allocated state funds — at one time, as much as $10 million — to the Department of Workforce Services for a COVID-19 testing program.
“The purpose of this amendment is, the Department of Health already provides these COVID tests,” Nicholas said. “…If you go to their website, (you’ll find) they now provide the testing that is outlined in this provision. So it doesn’t make sense to have that provision here, because it’s already being done.”
Amendment number: Seven
Sponsor: Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo
What it does: It removes a previously approved committee of the whole amendment that said state law should no longer be enforced by the state once state law conflicts with federal law. Crago argued this amendment “ceded the state’s rights” to make decisions for its own citizens.
“We do not want to automatically cede our authority over to the federal government,” Crago said. “Historically and legally, the states have always had the ability to regulate health, safety and welfare within their own boundaries…. And that’s really why we’re here this week: to maintain that authority and to push back against what we believe is coming our way. Yesterday, we passed a few amendments with good intent, but I think some of those amendments really ceded…our authority to the federal government, and I don’t think we should do that.”
Amendment number: Nine
Sponsor: Rep. Trey. Sherwood, D-Laramie
What it does: This is a simple “cleanup amendment,” Sherwood said. It removes a definition for “healthcare employer” from the bill. Sherwood said this definition was no longer necessary in the wake of other previous amendments, which removed all other references to this type of employer.
Amendment number: 12
Sponsor: Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie
What it does: It removes punishment for employers who unknowingly violate the state’s new laws, Provenza said.
“Essentially if we’re going to place such a high burden on our businesses, I think it’s important we’re not overly punitive if they aren’t able to keep up with the litigation going on, or the stays or anything else,” Provenza said
Amendment number: 18
Sponsor: Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette
What it does: Similar to amendment one, this amendment adds further clarification stating the bill only applies to emergency use authorized vaccines related to the COVID-19 health crisis.
House Bill 1001 will have its third and final reading in the House on Oct. 29 before proceeding to the Senate next week. House Speaker Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, said he expects the special session to end no earlier than Nov. 3 due to both bodies’ decisions to reject special session rules that would have expedited the process.