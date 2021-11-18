SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners took their first step toward the next phase of the expansion and renovation of the Sheridan County Airport’s commercial terminal building Tuesday.
The commissioners submitted an application to the Federal Aviation Administration for $2.31 million in funding for the project, which could begin as soon as next year, according to Airport Manager John Stopka.
The requested FAA funding equates to roughly 93.75% of the project’s anticipated cost of $2.47 million, Stopka said. WYDOT Aeronautics will also participate in the project through an already-approved $92,422 grant. The remaining $61,628 will be funded through the airport’s current fiscal year budget.
The proposed project will involve terminal expansion and renovation of the baggage and passenger ticketing area, Stopka said. The expansion will accommodate new TSA screening equipment for checked baggage and a new luggage carousel.
The renovation will also open up the ticketing area, remodel the airline ticket counters and move the rental car stations, Stopka said.
Lastly, the new addition will include garage storage space for incoming and outgoing baggage, along with equipment used to move the baggage to and from the aircraft, Stopka said.
The project is currently in its design phase, Stopka said, and it will hopefully go out to bid in February 2022. The building expansion work should start in early summer 2022, while the renovation work inside of the building will begin in fall 2022.
“We’re going to have to work in and around the public and close things down (for a time),” Stopka said. “Once we get into that remodel and taking out some walls, it’s going to be pretty dirty and noisy in there.”
Stopka said he hoped the bulk of construction could take place in the evening so users of the airport will be minimally impacted by the construction.
The project comes as the airport continues to see high usage, and the number of enplanements has doubled year-to-year, Stopka said. Commissioners said they were excited to renovate the airport to better accommodate the many people flying to and from Sheridan via SkyWest.
“With the additional enplanements we’ve been seeing lately, I think the safety updates and the elbow room is much needed,” Commissioner Christi Haswell said.
“I think this will certainly help with the baggage-handling situation and make it even more professional than it is now,” Commission Chair Nick Siddle said. “We’ll actually have a carousel and everything like the big cities.”
The new project is the second phase in the airport remodel, Stopka said. Last year, work was completed on a remodeled passenger screening area and hold room.
In other Sheridan County Commission news:
Commissioners approved an amendment to their agreement with digital document preservation company ArcaSearch, which was first executed in September.
The new amendment changes the scope of work to include the digitization of the county’s tract books for lands and lots, Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said. This was not included in the previous scope of work, which also includes the digitization of deeds, mortgages, notaries, mining claims, marriage records and certificates of appropriations.
Due to the increased scope of work, the expected cost of the project has increased by $27,000 to $272,172, Obermueller said.
The county hopes to have the digitization project completed by the end of the fiscal year in June 2022.