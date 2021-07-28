SHERIDAN — A 2,800-acre fire that started Tuesday is burning in Sheridan, Johnson and Campbell counties.
The Deer Creek 2 fire started in Campbell County Tuesday from an unknown cause and continues to burn in "rough country," according to Sheridan County Fire Warden Chris Thomas Wednesday morning. Thomas had just arrived to Gillette to assess the situation, where he said the Wyoming Type 3 overhead team was assuming command of the fire Wednesday morning.
"The fire has come down onto the east, and Clearmont had resources on it all night," Thomas told The Sheridan Press. "Luckily, it died down a little bit last night, but it's windy, so we'll see."
Crews are working to assess where to dig lines to stop the spread of the fire with engines and road blades from Sheridan and the other counties. Thomas estimated the fire will continue to move south into Johnson and Campbell counties.
This article will be updated as information is obtained.