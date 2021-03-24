CHEYENNE — Two additional coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
• An adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• An older adult Park County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 695 coronavirus-related deaths, 47,321 lab-confirmed cases and 8,568 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.