Sheridan Police Department Chief Travis Koltiska presents awards of recognition to Cpl. Curtis Jorgensen and officer Brad Wood. The two officers were recognized for life-saving measures they took June 30, 2022, to help a community member.

 Kristen Czaban | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Two police officers recently earned recognition for their life-saving efforts while on duty this summer.

On the evening of June 30, Sheridan Police Department Cpl. Curtis Jorgensen and officer Brad Wood arrived at a home in response to a request for a welfare check. The officers attempted to contact individuals in the home but did not receive an answer at the door.

