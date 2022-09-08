SHERIDAN — Two police officers recently earned recognition for their life-saving efforts while on duty this summer.
On the evening of June 30, Sheridan Police Department Cpl. Curtis Jorgensen and officer Brad Wood arrived at a home in response to a request for a welfare check. The officers attempted to contact individuals in the home but did not receive an answer at the door.
According to accounts from the day, refusing to leave the scene without a proper conclusion, officers looked through a window in the residence and saw what appeared to be blood on the furniture inside the house and observed a male partially slumped on the floor and in clear need of assistance.
An officer entered the home where they made contact with the male subject and began an evaluation. It was determined that the male subject had a large laceration on his face and was not breathing, police reports stated.
Jorgensen ordered Wood to begin CPR while he retrieved an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) from his patrol vehicle. Wood performed “textbook CPR” for approximately 45 seconds, resuscitating the victim at which time the AED was applied to the male subject. Reports state officers continued to perform CPR and upon determining the subject was breathing on his own, ceased resuscitation efforts. Both officers continued to monitor the victim until medical personnel arrived to assume care of the subject.
As a result of these efforts, on July 6, Sgt. Nevada Krinkee submitted a recommendation to the police department administrative staff to recognize the two officers for their life-saving measures.
An administrative review of the recommendation concluded that both Jorgensen and Wood should receive the Life-Saving Medal for their actions, Police Chief Travis Koltiska said.
The two officers were recognized during the Sept. 6 Sheridan City Council meeting, with family and friends in attendance.
“In this day and age, it’s not uncommon to have officers in the spotlight, but unfortunately most of the connotations people think about are some of the negative things associated with our profession, but I get to do the opposite and highlight the very professional and exemplary work by to officers,” Koltiska said Tuesday.
Each officer was presented with a plaque and pin, alongside the public recognition. The plaque states, “In recognition of your courageous and quick actions on June 30, 2022. During an emergency situation you came to the aid of a fellow human being with dedication and diligence.”
The duo received a standing ovation at Tuesday’s meeting, and Koltiska noted officers like Wood and Jorgensen make the SPD what it is.