Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Rain. Much cooler. High 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.