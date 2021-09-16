SHERIDAN — Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships, worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring.
Sheridan High School has two students who have been designated as National Merit semifinalists: Luke Lawson and Wayne Murdock.
High school juniors entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) which served as the initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
To become a finalist, a semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, submit an essay and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.
Approximately 15,000 semifinalists are expected to advance to the finalist level, and in February 2022 they will be notified of this designation. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of finalists. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.