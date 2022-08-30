8-19-22 Election Photos 003.jpg
Election volunteers pass out the coveted "I Voted," stickers at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds to voters after casting their ballots Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Two write-in candidates from the primary election have earned and accepted the nod to run for seats in the general election set for Nov. 8.

Allan Moore will run for mayor in Ranchester and Kathy Siroky will run for Dayton Town Council. 

