2020 in review

SHERIDAN — The year 2020 brought much difficulty to Sheridanites — a pandemic causing cancellations, closures and obliterated schedules, as well as a decline in the energy industry hitting home. A political season saw division while also boasting the most participation of all time.
While hardships abounded this year, Sheridan County still boasted solutions to problems with open hearts and giving spirits. Here’s a look back at an iconic year in Sheridan County.
COVID-19 hits Sheridan first
Sheridan County recorded the first case of COVID-19 in the state of Wyoming March 11, causing immediate closures of school districts and businesses and cancellations of public events and elective surgeries at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
The pandemic transitioned into mask-wearing orders across the nation, social distancing and small events, when allowed, held outdoors with limits to attendee numbers. Contact tracing was eventually dropped by Sheridan County Public Health outside of contacting those who tested positive with COVID-19. Active case numbers peaked for Sheridan County Nov. 17, a day before a contested mask order went into effect.
The year ended with vaccines administered just in time for Christmas at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System first to a resident veteran Dec. 23, then at Sheridan Memorial Hospital later that day. The year ended with less pomp and vigor as past years, as statewide orders requiring businesses to close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. remained in place on New Year’s Eve.
County sees highest election turnout in history
The United States, Sheridan County included, recorded the largest voter turnout in election history at the 2020 General Election. Sheridan County voters cast 16,546 ballots in the general election. Mail-in voting, while questioned by President Donald Trump and others as not being secure, was a widely used method for voting this year due to the pandemic. Many Sheridan County races were uncontested, and Mayor Roger Miller was pushed from his seat by Councilor Rich Bridger with 4,754 votes, compared to Miller’s 3,531.
People demonstrate for several causes
Sheridan County residents participated in at least three peaceful demonstrations covering a variety of issues.
The first, a Jan. 23 march representing Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women, showed respect for the death of Crow Nation girl Selena Not Afraid, who died of suspected hypothermia but disappeared for days before being found dead in Montana.
The second saw citizens walk from the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library to the Sheridan County Courthouse down Main Street sidewalks in solidarity of the Black Lives Matter movement that swept the nation following the death of George Floyd.
A third demonstration gathered citizens at Smith Alley Brew Co. against mask orders for restaurants and general disagreement for government-issued health orders.
Large events canceled
Organizers canceled the 90th Sheridan WYO Rodeo May 28 along with other rodeos in Wyoming due to concerns of spreading COVID-19. This is the first time the rodeo has been canceled since World War II. The 2021 WYO Winter Rodeo was also canceled and announced Nov. 24.
Despite it being an outdoor event, the annual Wild and Scenic Bighorn Trail Run was canceled, also due to the pandemic.
Trials continued, man faces triple homicide charges
Along with businesses and schools, court systems also shuttered its doors to the general public, causing a backlog of trials pushed back to 2021, including a triple homicide from late March.
Dana Beartusk was arrested March 29 for allegedly killing three people in Big Horn: Seana Fisher, 54; Mochdaveyano “Blackhawk” Fisher, 25; and Angelina Beartusk, 51. He tentatively faces trial in the spring of 2021, and may be faced with the death penalty.
NWCCD cuts athletics, programs
Northern Wyoming Community College District, which encompasses Sheridan and Gillette colleges, cut all Division I athletic programs June 25, except for rodeo, and made additional cuts after declaring a financial emergency June 18.
Other impacts to student life and education included cutting the NWCCD police force, culinary arts and hospitality management programs.
President Walt Tribley mentioned bringing back athletics in Division III, but nothing has been currently discussed since and no plans are in place to revive athletics at NWCCD.
Gillette College, however, is currently going through the process to become its own community college district, removing itself under the NWCCD umbrella, spurred by the elimination of athletics in June. The Select Committee on Community College Funding agreed in October to draft a bill to clarify state statute and clear a path for Gillette College to become independent.
Energy sector plummets, budget cuts loom
Both mines north of Sheridan County furloughed workers throughout the pandemic. Navajo Transitional Energy Company, that bought Spring Creek in Decker, Montana, and other mines in Wyoming in October 2019, furloughed 73 Spring Creek employees April 23. The company eventually brought everyone back to work.
Decker Mine didn’t fare as well, cutting more than 70 employees and filing for bankruptcy Dec. 2.
The crash of the nonrenewable energy industry throughout Wyoming put the state budget in a tumultuous position, which saw a 10% cut this year with more expected moving forward. The Wyoming Legislative 2021 session will be completed in a hybrid format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.