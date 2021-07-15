SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board kicked off Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week with the annual Boot Kick-Off and Stick Horse Barrel Races Tuesday at Whitney Commons Park.
The Stick Horse Barrel Races started the event for children 8 and younger. Participants had to run as fast as possible on their stick horses around barrels and back to the start. The top three winners in each category were:
Ages 4 and younger: First place, Anistyn Strahan; second place, Sawyer Scott; and third place, Neil Edwards.
Ages 5-6: First place, Addie Hoppes; second place, Sadie Jordan; and third place, Crystal Trocha.
Ages 7-8: First place, Bodie Kistler; second place, Zehke Eisele; and third place, Dawson McLean.
The Boot Kick-Off was held following the Stick Horse Barrel Races. Participants competed to see who could “kick off” their boot the farthest. The top three winners in each category were:
Ages 9-12 girls and boys: First place, Liam Weber; second place, Finn Stalick; and third place, Cole Conners.
Ages 13-17 girls: First place, Ella Shelden; second place, Olivia Holiwell; and third place, Annabelle Orum.
Ages 13-17 boys: First place, Aiden Selcher; second place, Nicholas Mauck; and third place, Rolly Hartman.
Ages 18 and older women: First place, Molly Trocha; second place, Sarah Rohrer; and third place, Tammy Klasinski.
Ages 18 and older men: First place, Justin Rohrer; second place, Sergio Torcha; and third place, Matt Lawson.
A total of $1,330 in Chamber Bucks was awarded to the winners.