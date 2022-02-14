SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department handled the largest number of calls for service in its history in 2021, all while dealing with below-average staffing levels.
“The character and work ethic of our department members are incredible, and it is through them that we succeeded in this challenging year,” Chief Travis Koltiska wrote in the police department’s recently released annual report.
In 2021, a total of 51,130 calls were received by dispatch, according to the report. This is a 10.8% increase over the 46,134 calls received by dispatch in 2020.
While speaking to the Sheridan City Council last week, Koltiska said there could be several reasons for the increased call volume, including the influx of new residents to the area. But at the end of the day, it comes down to trust, he said.
“When you have an agency the community feels comfortable talking to, they’re going to be more willing to report things,” Koltiska said. “…If there’s no trust, they don’t report.”
While calls increased, the department operated with 43 employees, which is below the 47 employees allocated to it. The department was down one patrol officer, one detective and two dispatchers, according to the report.
Koltiska said six sworn police officers and two communications technicians were hired in 2021, filling vacancies that have existed as far back as 2018. He said he is working to fill the other openings, but is taking his time to make sure prospective employees are a good fit for Sheridan.
“We won’t hire just anybody,” Koltiska said. “So it’s been a challenge, but we’re continually working through it.”
The department saw both positive and negative trends in crimes in the community in 2021, according to the report.
On the positive side, property crimes — such as burglary, larceny, vehicle theft and arson — were 15% below the 2018-2020 average of 340, with just 289 crimes committed.
Arrests related to driving under the influence of alcohol were slightly below average as well with 209 crimes in 2021 compared to a three-year average of 215, according to the report.
While alcohol-related crimes stayed largely steady, instances of drug seizures and drug-related cases increased significantly, according to the report. For example, cases related to methamphetamine were 36.4% higher than the three-year average of 33 cases, with 45 occurring in 2021. There were 13 traffic stops where meth was a contributing factor in 2021, compared to four in 2020.
When asked by Councilor Jacob Martin what he considered to be the biggest threat to the city’s safety, Koltiska said he was concerned about the rise in methamphetamine cases.
“We had a huge increase in seizures of methamphetamine,” Koltiska said. “I think it got to us a little later than other parts of the country, but it’s here now.”
There were 19 cases related to other drugs — such as cocaine, heroin and LSD — in 2021, which was 9.6% above average. There were four traffic stops where those drugs were a contributing factor in 2021, and none in 2020.
There were 110 cases related to marijuana, which is slightly below the 2018-2020 average of 114.67 cases, according to the report. There were 15 traffic stops where marijuana was a contributing factor in 2021, and only two in 2020.
Koltiska said driving under the influence, whether of drugs or alcohol, continued to be a major focus for the department.
“Impaired driving has not gone down,” Koltiska said. “…So we’re still trying to convince people to find alternative means to get home while under the influence.”
Koltiska acknowledged 2021 had brought challenges for the department, but he applauded the hard work of his staff and said he was confident his department could handle any challenges 2022 brings.
“Overall, 2021 for me was a big win,” Koltiska said. ”We ran on empty, but I have a building full of amazing people… On (Feb.) 28, I will have hired my 29th officer out of 30. And we’re testing at the end of February for more potential candidates. So we’re going to keep moving forward, keep our standards extremely high and provide the services the community needs.”