SHERIDAN — Sheridan County residents experienced a difficult year of COVID-19 pandemic hardships. Despite social and cultural divisions, lagging health concerns and tragic deaths, residents came together in the return of one-time and annual celebrations and a fairly regular summer.
Here are some of the biggest moments in Sheridan County from 2021.
Rodeo rides on
After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo returned to Sheridan County, with attendance bucking 2018 and 2019 numbers for its comeback year. The Professional Rodeo Circuit Association also added women's breakaway roping to its official events, and it came to Sheridan for the first time ever. Most all events went as planned, minus a few that still held off until COVID-19 concerns ceased.
Sales, use tax revenues grow despite pandemic
Sheridan County's economy continued to grow in 2021, with Sheridan County's sales and use tax collections remaining strong. December 2021 reports for October sales and use tax revenues for the city of Sheridan reported a 22% increase year over year, holding the fourth highest increase for municipalities in Wyoming that month. Total revenues for the year to date increased by 20.1% for the city of Sheridan.
“Oil and gas is driving the decline in the state overall and in the counties that are really struggling,” said Wenlin Liu, chief economist with the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division earlier in 2021. “Sheridan has little mineral extraction, which is really a plus for the county.”
COVID-19 concerns lead to legislative special session
Wyoming legislators met in a special session in November to work on 20 bills proposed to refute federal vaccine requirements instituted by President Joe Biden, among other topics unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The special session ended with one bill passed and signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon. The session cost taxpayers more than $233,000.
Campbell County votes to split college district
Campbell County constituents voted for Gillette College to separate from Northern Wyoming Community College District, which also includes Sheridan College and outreach programs in Johnson County.
Gillette College will become Gillette Community College District, and NWCCD President Walt Tribley and his administrative team and faculty continue to brainstorm how to recoup the 40% in enrollment and funding that will be lost with the split. Both entities continue working together to establish the separate districts.
School districts endure difficult year, celebrate accomplishments
Shortly before the start of school this fall, Sheridan County School Districts 1 and 2 implemented mask requirements at the request of county health officials. Because of the requirements, parents unenrolled their children and some faculty refused to comply with the mask requirement, resulting in early terminations.
A group of parents and citizens opposing mask requirements in local school districts continually interrupted Sheridan County School District 1 and 2 board meetings, with one meeting eventually having to move online due to a defiant group of parents refusing to mask up or leave the premises.
The delayed in-person meeting was moved to Zoom, with Sheridan County School District 2 officials learning of a federal lawsuit against the district, Sheridan Police Department, Sheridan County Health Officer Ian Hunter and several others throughout the state. A local lawsuit also came to light later this year.
Sheridan County School District 3 longtime Superintendent Charles Auzqui resigned from his position to take the superintendent post at Johnson County School District 1. Boyd Brown replaced him as interim superintendent for the 2021-22 school year, with the Wyoming School Board Association helping SCSD3 board trustees with the search for a full-time leader.
SCSD2 celebrated the completion of John C. Schiffer Collaborative School's own building south of the Sheridan College campus. The alternative high school allows students to learn course content in unique ways, focusing on mutual respect.
SCSD2 also received a $1.4 million financial gift from Homer “Scotty” and Janet Scott to purchase the former Holly Seed property adjacent to Sheridan High School. While SCSD2 administrators and board trustees repeatedly said the district does not have funding for construction or maintenance of anything on that site, the capital construction committee worked to assess the land and its potential uses through private and public outreach. The committee identified local foods and neighborhood enhancements as top priorities for the property, with economic development and youth sports and activities following closely, according to a community-wide assessment.
Legacy lives on
Neltje, a well-known philanthropist and artist who lived in Banner, died April 30 at the age of 86. The artist helped build Jentel, an artist residency program, helped save the Historic Sheridan Inn from destruction and often donated her resources, time and energy to further philanthropic goals of the community. She also left her home in Banner to the University of Wyoming as a "living museum."
Murder cases resolved, opened
One murder case from 2020 was resolved, while another began in 2021.
Dana Beartusk pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder for the March 29, 2020, killing of Seana Fisher, 54; Mochdaveyano “Blackhawk” Fisher, 25; and Angelina Beartusk, 51. Beartusk, 55, was sentenced to three consecutive sentences of 45 years to life in prison.
Fifteen-year-old Christian Torres continues to be incarcerated for allegedly murdering his father, Edgar "Eddie" Jones July 27. Due to competency concerns, Torres has not yet entered a plea to the charge of second-degree murder. It took months for Torres to appear for any hearings in 4th Judicial District Court, as he needed to be extradited from Montana to Sheridan County.
Denny Gresham, 33, was murdered in a random killing April 23 in Billings when traveling to pick up a friend from the airport.
Fenn chosen for Wyoming Supreme Court
Gov. Mark Gordon appointed 4th Judicial District Court Honorable Judge John Fenn to the vacant Wyoming Supreme Court seat. Fenn will fill the seat starting Jan. 17, 2022, leaving behind a vacant district court seat in Sheridan County.
Large closures impact workforce
The closures of Normative Services Academy, Inc. and Decker Coal impacted workforces in Sheridan County.
NSI closed after California pulled its students out of the facility due to continued safety concerns with the facility's parent company, Sequel Youth Services. The Scott Foundation purchased the 227-acre site Sept. 28. Plans for uses of the facility are still being discussed by foundation board members.
Decker Mine closed after filing for bankruptcy in December 2020. Nearly all of the workforce at the mine came from Sheridan County.
Lawsuit continues for former bank employees
First Interstate Bank filed a civil lawsuit April 13 against former members of its Sheridan-based staff for compensatory and punitive damages, accusing the former employees of utilizing proprietary information to compete with FIB and further their own economic interests.
The case remains active in federal court.
Dayton mayor relieved of duties
In a special meeting in September, Dayton Town Council voted 4-1 to relieve Mayor Norm Anderson of many responsibilities, essentially reducing him to figurehead status.
Although the move seemed sudden to many in the audience, Town Councilor Clifford Reed said the decision was a culmination of nearly two years of communication difficulties between the mayor and the council. Those difficulties had recently been exacerbated by some employee issues involving Anderson.
Crater Ridge fire blazes through summer
The Crater Ridge Fire started from suspected lightning in the northwestern portion of the Medicine Wheel Ranger District, 31 miles west of Sheridan in the Bighorn National Forest. BNF officials declared it completely out Dec. 10.
The fire burned a total of 7,682 acres over four months, and closures in the area remain in effect into next summer to allow fire crews to complete all necessary fire rehabilitation.
SMH hits goal for transitional care facility
Sheridan Memorial Hospital reached its $4.4 million fundraising goal for an expansion of its transitional care unit. The fundraising goal, which began mid-February, was met by June.
The facility will receive upgrades and is scheduled to open in the summer of 2022.
Sheridanites band together for mental health initiatives
Center for a Vital Community hosted another round of Study Circles, this time focusing on mental health in Sheridan County.
The circles resulted in 12 groups with five larger initiatives that continue to progress with community-based leaders, including creating a community awareness campaign, forming a mental health coalition, forming a local National Alliance on Mental Illness chapter and creating a drop-in center or space for mental health resources.