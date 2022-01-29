SHERIDAN — For the last several years, Sheridan businesses have taken home the top awards from an annual statewide cybersecurity competition.
Registration for the 2022 Wyoming Cybersecurity Competition for Small Businesses officially opens on Tuesday, and past participants say the competition is worth doing.
“Addressing IT security or cybersecurity can be really overwhelming, and the competition is an incredible resource,” Ryan Johnson, systems administrator for Frontier Asset Management, said. “Even as an IT professional, it has been highly beneficial to have that resource.”
The competition targets small businesses that want free, one-on-one, on-the-job, human based training to manage their security risks, according to CyberWyoming, the nonprofit that has hosted the competition since 2017. Registration continues through May 15, but those that enter early have a better chance of winning and can work the project at a more leisurely pace. Judging reports are due Aug. 15 and participants are judged on the categories of problem solving/innovation, information security, culture/learning, planning, progress, thoroughness and presentation.
In 2021, Bighorn Airways and Frontier Asset Management won first and second place, respectively, while the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne and Wyo Support tied for third. All spoke at Wyoming’s Cybersecurity Conference in October. Individuals representing their companies were a mixture of financial officers, general managers and some IT providers.
“People think cybersecurity and they think technology, but it is really human processes and protections as much or more so than technology,” said Laura Baker, executive director of CyberWyoming and president of the CyberWyoming Alliance.
According to Baker, a recent study showed people fear identity theft even more so than death. That, she said, points to a direct need for cybersecurity resources for small businesses and individuals.
“We created the competition to help people become more secure,” Baker said. “We also created it to be fun.”
The competition is also open to people who don’t want to officially compete and simply want the training. Training includes a survey to see how a participant feels about cybersecurity, followed by an analysis of potential threats and concerns. Together, participants and team members from CyberWyoming come up with resources and risk management solutions.
“We help people figure out what is going to work for them, and some write a policy,” Baker said. “Some people maybe only spend $60 to update their antivirus software, and some people choose to replace their laptop. Most people can do something.”
Penny Rader of Bighorn Airways said the competition was very beneficial.
“I’m here to tell you that cybersecurity is amazing and everyone should do it. Five years ago, you would not have heard me say this,” she said.
Bighorn Airways had to be NIST 800-171 compliant, but navigating the National Institute of Standards and Technology was a challenge. At CyberWyoming, she found like-minded people to help. She worked with Bighorn Airways’ IT provider, PDS, formerly Ptolemy Data Systems, Wyoming Manufacturing Works, the SBDC’s PTAC Division, the Department of Workforce Services, her intern Coen Rader, and entered CyberWyoming’s Cybersecurity Competition to get the help she needed.
Frontier Asset Management has an IT department, and many small businesses may not, but Johnson said that should not dissuade people from participating. Because, he said, everything is online these days.
“Everything is computerized, so that convenience comes at a huge cost in cybersecurity. All of these things are often connected to some kind of cloud … unfortunately, there are bad people out there that want to exploit that for money or information,” Johnson said. “That means it is absolutely critical that we spend time on this, especially as a business.
“I would highly recommend the competition. It’s a free resource, and they have been doing it for awhile. Not only is it a great way to focus on your own shortcomings or things you want to improve on, but these people have an amazing network of cybersecurity professionals, people that have been there,” Johnson said. “You are getting a massive network of people to lean on really at no cost.”
On Wednesday, the CyberWyoming Alliance was announced as a recipient of a $100,000 Confidence in Data Care Grant announced by the Gula Tech Foundation, and Baker said they plan to use the grant to pay other economic development agencies to help run the competition each year.
A non-profit, the CyberWyoming Alliance’s mission is to support cybersecurity awareness, education and outreach programs for Wyoming citizens and the economic communities that surround them.
“We are humbled and honored to receive this grant and plan to do a lot of good with it,” Baker said.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wyoming only has 40 information security analysts statewide.
“We all need to be educated on protecting data and our businesses, there just aren’t enough people across the state to help,” said Baker.
To participate in the competition, business owners or managers should contact info@cyberwyoming.org to get a copy of the intent to participate form and make an appointment to discuss how to become cyber secure. CyberWyoming is responsible for monitoring efforts to meet best practices and helping the business owners document their progress. The final step is submitting the documentation to the judges, chosen by local economic development agencies.