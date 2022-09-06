SHERIDAN — Under the blinding stage lights at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, Anna Mullinax waited to hear the result for the Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen title along with several other competitors. Leading up to this point, she and the other contestants shared talents, fitness, interview skills, and answered impromptu questions on stage.
To her surprise, Mullinax was crowned the new Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen by former title holder Cassandra Guelde. Mullinax will hold the for a year, which started June 25.
To be a contender for the crown, Mullinax trained for months with Kelly Miller-Smart, setting up mock interviews and establishing a platform. Being raised with three brothers and never competing in a pageant before, Mullinax did all she could to be able to compete at the level of other participants.
For her talent, Mullinax played a self-composed piano piece dedicated to her grandma that passed away due to breast cancer.
Mullinax partnered with Sheridan Foster Care Parent Exchange to raise awareness for adoption for her social impact project.
“(Adoption) has always been something close to my heart because I was adopted out of China when I was 10 months old,” Mullinax said. “My biological mother gave me so much, like friends, a family, a future and just the heart to advocate for adoptees.”
Mullinax plans to tour schools around Wyoming and communicate the message that one’s past does not define them; instead, it makes them stronger.
Guelde assisted all Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding teen participants; however, she said she saw a lot of potential from Mullinax. Guelde has known Mullinax through family and pushed her to enter the pageant.
“Anna truly showed her heart at the pageant,” Guelde said.
Guelde said she is excited to see how Mullinax uses the year to her advantage to spread awareness in Wyoming.
As a final step in the program, Mullinax competed in Dallas, Texas, at the national level from Aug. 7-14. The competition looks identical to the one conducted at the state level. While there, Mullinax met like-minded young ladies that shared a passion to enact positive change in their communities.
“She met so many new young ladies,” Sierra Mullinax, Anna Mullinax’s mom, said. “The whole time she was cheering her head off for her new friends. We had many friends at home watching online and cheering Anna on. The outpouring of support for her from this community has been great.”
Mullinax received financial support from the Kiwanis Club of Sheridan Wyoming after sharing her pageant experience with the group.
“Anna is such a wonderful and smart kid,” Kiwanis Club member Ernie Stach said. “In that sense, we donated some money in her name to get her to Dallas.”
Mullinax received fully paid tuition offers from six or seven schools, further encouraging her to recruit girls to participate in the Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen program.
