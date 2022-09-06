SHERIDAN — Under the blinding stage lights at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, Anna Mullinax waited to hear the result for the Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen title along with several other competitors. Leading up to this point, she and the other contestants shared talents, fitness, interview skills, and answered impromptu questions on stage. 

To her surprise, Mullinax was crowned the new Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen by former title holder Cassandra Guelde. Mullinax will hold the for a year, which started June 25. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

